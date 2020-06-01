The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787.
The office currently is closed to the public, but staff will be answering calls Mondays-Wednesdays.
If you’d like to volunteer, the following spots are available. Some are continuing needs, such as the need for drivers, and others will need to be filled after the COVID-19 isolation orders are lifted:
- Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Meals are delivered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
- Do you feel strongly about children’s education? America Reads needs reading tutors to help young students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
- Are you committed to feeding the hungry? Food banks need volunteers to:
> Pick up donated food from local stores (must be able to lift as much as 50 pounds).
> Stock shelves.
> Staff front counters.
> Box and distribute food.
> Serve as a team leader
- Are you good with people and like to travel? A mobile blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including serving refreshments to donors following their donation, helping maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talking with donors and answering questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
- Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
- Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Volunteers may work from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Yarn is provided.
- Is quilting your passion? A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Are you a die-hard library fan? The Lewis-ton City Library needs help with:
> Shelving books.
> Gardening.
> Homebound deliveries.
> Photography.
> Technology tutoring and lab assistance.
> Genealogy.
> Youth services.
> Homework helper.
- Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
- Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litems needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hot meals and sack lunches are prepared by kitchen staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center under the supervision of the Food & Nutritional Service Director, and delivered by volunteer drivers. If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office at 208-799-5767 (open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or by email: valleymeals@aol.com.
Do you enjoy meeting new people and showing off your hometown? Visit Lewis Clark Valley, a non-profit organization representing Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin through tourism promotion, is looking for volunteers following the current pandemic isolation to greet cruise ship passengers arriving in the Lewiston-Clarkstong Valley at the Port of Clarkston docks. Volunteer vests, signs and training are provided.
More information is available at the office, 847 Port Way, Clarkston; by calling Communications Coordinator Kaitlyn Hinkley at (509) 758-7489; or emailing her at info@VisitLCValley.com.
