Do you like to work with your hands? Do you like to work outdoors (in good weather)? Interlink Inc., a nonprofit organization which that matches community volunteers to people needing assistance, is recruiting for new members to join its wheelchair ramp teams.
Some volunteers design and construct wooden ramps. Others help assemble aluminum temporary ramps, and some help paint the ramps after they are built. Volunteers work as part of a crew. Most ramps are installed on Saturdays, but some are on weekdays.
More information and applications are available at (509) 751-9143, www.interlinkvolunteers.org or the Interlink office, 817A 6th St., Clarkston.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787. Pressing volunteer needs include:
- Do you like organizing documents? Volunteering in an office setting? A nonprofit organization needs a receptionist. General knowledge of computers and other office equipment is helpful but not required.
- Do you like working in a medical or store setting? A local hospital has volunteer positions available at the front lobby information desk and in admissions, the day surgery waiting rooms and the hospital gift shop.
- Do you enjoy beautifying your environment? A nonprofit organization needs:
– Volunteers to paint walls, both base colors and designs, for children in halls and bathrooms.
– Artists to create indoor and outdoor murals.
– Landscapers to help with gardening and weeding in the early morning.
– Organizers to set up rooms for donations and to store donated clothing
– Organizers in the library to remove damaged books and reorganize books.
- Do you enjoy helping kids reach their full potential? The Moscow Mentors Program needs adults to meet one hour per week with Moscow School District students. Mentoring is done during school hours on school grounds. Mentors provide guidance and support as students pursue personal, family and academic dreams through a variety of activities. Training and ongoing support is provided. Background checks are required.
- Do you feel strongly about children’s education? America Reads needs reading tutors to help young students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
- Are you committed to feeding the hungry? Food banks need volunteers to:
– Stock shelves.
– Staff front counters.
– Box and distribute food.
– Serve as a team leader to work with staff, oversee groups of vol- unteers, supervise projects and provide orientation.
- Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Volunteers may work from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Yarn is provided.
- Is quilting your passion? A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors (SHIBA) program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
- Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
- Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Meals are delivered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
- Are you looking for a way to honor U.S. veterans? The Idaho State Veterans Home needs volunteers to read, play games, plan activities and/or just socialize with residents.
- Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children. Training is provided.
To submit Volunteer Opportunity items: Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Information may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune by 5 p.m. Feb. 17.