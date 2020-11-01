The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787.
If you’d like to volunteer, the following spots are available.
Are you committed to feeding the hungry? A food bank needs volunteers to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribution, staff the front counter and drivers for morning food pickups.
Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
Are you good with people? A blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, serving refreshments and talking with donors and answering questions while observing them for possible adverse reactions.
Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litems needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children. CASA/GALs work independently to investigate and monitor cases of juvenile abuse, neglect or dependence in the Asotin and Garfield County Superior Court. Background checks are required. Training is provided.
Are you good in an emergency? The American Red Cross needs volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team. The group serves as the agency’s first-response team, providing comfort and assistance to those affected by disaster.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to match community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. Current needs include:
Volunteer drivers who would be available to delivery holiday meals to the homes of shut-in people. Drivers are compensated for their mileage and can drive as much or as little as they choose. Drivers available on Thursdays are especially needed.
Individuals and teams of people who would like to work on constructing wooden wheelchair ramps for people in need. Most construction is done on Saturdays. Training will be provided.
For more information, call (509) 751-9143 or stop by the office in downtown Clarkston at 817A Sixth St. Volunteer applications and addition information can be found online at interlinkvolunteers.org.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hot meals and sack lunches are prepared by kitchen staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center under the supervision of the Food & Nutritional Service director, and delivered by volunteer drivers. If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
To submit Volunteer Opportunity items: Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies who wish to take part may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Deadline for the December edition is 5 p.m. Nov. 16.