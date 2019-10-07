Interlink Inc. is recruiting people to drive elderly and disabled people to medical appointments and other destinations. Volunteers use their own vehicles and are paid for their mileage. There is a need for drivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and volunteers may drive as much or as little as they wish.
Interlink works to help senior citizens and disabled people remain independent and living in their own homes as long as possible. The office is located at 817A Sixth St., Clarkston; office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. More information is available by calling (509) 751-9143; volunteer applications can be found online at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787. Pressing volunteer needs include:
America Reads needs reading tutors to help students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year.
Food banks need drivers to pick up donations (a one-day-per-week commitment is required) and front counter staff to greet clients and distribute food (computer experience is helpful).
Senior meal providers need delivery drivers and volunteers at the meal prep sites. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
A mobile blood drive unit needs for volunteers to provide after care. Duties include giving donors snacks after they give blood, answering questions and observing donors for possible adverse reactions. Travel may be needed.
The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors (SHIBA) program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
The Idaho State Veterans Home needs people willing to read, play games, plan activities and/or just socialize with residents.
Project Warm-Up: Volunteers may make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Items are donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
A library seeks volunteers who like books to help work with new materials, book mending, disc cleaning or pulling book requests from the collections.
A library seeks volunteers who enjoy working with teens, tweens and children to help build its youth audience. Opportunities include the Teen Loft Party, Tween Scene and Storytime programs.
A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A local hospital has volunteer positions available at the front lobby information desk, in admissions, day surgery waiting rooms, the hospital gift shop and other areas.
Nonprofit thrift stores need people to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks needed.
A nonprofit organization needs a receptionist. General knowledge of computers and other office equipment is helpful but not required.
Valley Meals on Wheels, which provides daily home-delivered noontime meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, needs volunteer drivers. Drivers can set their own schedules.
More information is available at 208-799-5767 or valleymeals@aol.com or at the office, located on the second floor of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To submit Volunteer Opportunity items: Send information to goldentimes@lmtribune or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Deadline for the November edition is 5 p.m. Oct. 18.