Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Clarkston that matches community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. For information about becoming a volunteer, call (509) 751-9143. Volunteer applications and addition information also can be found online at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
- The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has an urgent need for summertime drivers to transport senior citizen and disabled people to medical and other appointments. Drivers may choose how many hours they’re able to work. Need is for Monday through Saturday. Training is provided, and drivers are compensated 56 cents per mile for each trip provided.
- Drivers also are needed to do grocery shopping and delivery for homebound people.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
Volunteer needs include:
- Museum docents — Skills include meet-and-greet abilities, friendly personality and the ability to answer questions about the displays at the center. Training is provided.
- Tutors — America Reads needs tutors to help K-third-grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background check required.
- Companions — The Senior Companion program provides companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled. It allows low-income senior volunteers an opportunity to assist those who need minor help to continue living independently. Senior Companions visit clients in their homes, but it is not an in-home care program.
- Food bank help — Volunteers are needed to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribution. Front counter volunteers and drivers for morning food pickups also are needed.
- Meal sites — Volunteers are needed regular and substitute meal delivery drivers. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
- Opioid Information Instructors — Volunteers lead online classes through a Power Point-based curriculum and facilitate discussion based on audience questions regarding opioids, their use and their disposal. Training is provided
- Project Warmup — Crafters are needed to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap blankets (yarn is provided) and to help tie quilts. Completed items are donated to local nonprofit agencies.
- Medicare navigation — The State Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program trains volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions.
- Lewiston City Library — Volunteers needs include book shelving, gardening, homebound delivery, photography, technology tutoring, genealogy, tech lab, youth services and helping students with homework.
- Mobile Blood Drive Canteen — Volunteers serve refreshments to donors immediately following donations, help maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors and answer questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
- Disaster services — As the first responders of the American Red Cross, the Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers provide comfort and direct assistance to those affected by disaster as they begin the recovery process.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Deadline for the September edition is 5 p.m. Aug. 15.