L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity’s vision is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” The group partners with people in the Nez Perce and Asotin Counties to help them build or improve a place they can call home and welcomes volunteers. For more information or to sign up, visit l-cvalleyhabitat.volunteerhub.com or call the volunteer coordinator at (208) 310-0702.
- The administrative office is seeking someone with strong written communication skills, are who is comfortable on a computer to help write grants for a few hours a month. This position can either be done remotely or in the office. No experience is necessary.
- Volunteers with construction skills, painting skills and/or just a willing spirit to learn new home-building and maintenance skills are needed.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
The following spots are available.
- Do you a desire to turn the tide of opioid addiction? Opioid Information Instructors are needed lead an online class through a Power Point-based curriculum. Instructors will facilitate discussions based on audience questions regarding opioids, their use and their disposal. Training is provided.
- Are you committed to feeding the hungry? A food bank needs volunteers to repack frozen and dry foods for distribution, staff the front counter and drivers for morning food pickups.
- Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
- Are you good with people? A blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, serving refreshments and talking with donors and answering questions while observing them for possible adverse reactions.
- Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
- Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
- Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Deadline for the April edition is 5 p.m. March 15.