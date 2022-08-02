The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
Volunteer needs include:
Tutors — America Reads needs tutors to help K-third grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background check required.
Companions — The Senior Companion program provides companionship and respite care to the elderly and disabled. It allows low-income senior volunteers an opportunity to assist those who need minor help to continue living independently. Senior Companions visit clients in their homes, but it isn’t an in-home care program.
Food bank help — Volunteers are needed to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribu-tion. Front counter volunteers and drivers for morning food pickups also are needed.
Meal sites — Volunteers are needed as regular and substitute meal delivery drivers. A valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required.
AARP tax preparer — AARP Tax Aide Program needs volunteers to help prepare free basic tax returns for seniors and low-income individuals. No experience necessary; comfort working with computers helpful. Training and materials are provided.
Project Warmup — Crafters are needed to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap blankets (yarn is provided) and to help tie quilts. Completed items are donated to local nonprofit agencies.
Local Hospital Auxiliary — Greet people, deliver flowers, courtesy cart, deliver mail, gift shop assistant, create baby and child items, clerical, provide hospital tours and more.
Lewiston Police Department — Individuals with the ability to interact positively and keep information confidential are needed to fingerprint citizens. Training is provided. Some basic computer skills are required, and volunteers must pass a background check.
Lewiston City Library — Volunteers needs include circulation support, tech tutors and programming support.
Mobile blood drive canteen — Volunteers serve refreshments to donors immediately following donations, help maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors and answer questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
Disaster services — As the first responders of the American Red Cross, the Disaster Action Team volunteers provide comfort and direct assistance to those affected by disaster as they begin the recovery process.
Museum docents — Skills include meet-and-greet abilities, friendly personality and the ability to answer questions about the displays at the center. Training is provided.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Clarkston that matches community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. For information about becoming a volunteer, call (509) 751-9143. Volunteer applications and additional information also can be found online at interlinkvolunteers.org.
Current volunteer needs include:
Drivers to take people to appointments; mileage is reimbursed.
People who can do small home safety repairs for seniors.
Help with cabinetry and hanging large pictures and white boards in the Interlink Office.
People to work on our upcoming Christmas Concert and other fundraising events.
People interested in serving on the Interlink Board of Directors, especially from Asotin County.
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity welcomes volunteers of varying interests to help the organization work toward the Habitat vision of “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” Habitat seeks to provide a hand up to low-income individuals and families in Nez Perce and Asotin counties. If you are interested in being involved, we can find a spot for you. Days and hours are flexible around volunteers’ availability. More information is available by calling the community relations manager at (509) 758-7396 or signing up at l-cvalleyhabitat.volunteerhub.com.
Needs include:
Administrative office receptionist — Answer phones and do light office work.
Social media specialist — Create and schedule posts for L-C Valley Habitat’s various social media pages through an easy-to-use platform.
Photographer, videographer and/or photo/video editor — Capture and prepare images for publication in print and online. Limited time commitment required.
Event help — Habitat will be gearing up for its annual pumpkin patch soon. People are needed on the planning committee.
Development Committee — Habitat is in the process of creating a development and fundraising committee. Help is needed from those good at soliciting donations from businesses, groups and individuals or planning fundraising events.
Habitat ReStore — An online store assistant is needed to help facilitate the creation of an online store, including selecting items, taking photos, writing descriptions and generating posts.
Carpentry and woodworking — Furniture repair and basic projects around the store. If you are good at tinkering and fixing things, we would love to have your help for a few hours a week.
General store help — The ReStore needs people interested in providing general customer assistance, stocking shelves with donations or doing light cleaning.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service.