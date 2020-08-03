The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787.
If you’d like to volunteer, the following spots are available.
- Are you committed to feeding the hungry? A food bank needs volunteers to re-pack frozen and dry foods for distribution.
- Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Meals are delivered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
- Do you feel strongly about children’s education? America Reads needs reading tutors to help young students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
- Are you good with people and like to travel? A mobile blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, talking with donors and answering questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
- Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
- Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Volunteers may work from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Yarn is provided.
- Is quilting your passion? A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Are you a die-hard library fan? The Lewiston library needs people to:
> Shelve books.
> Garden.
> Make deliveries to homebound clients.
> Take pictures.
> Tutor on technology
> Assist in the tech lab.
> Help with genealogy records.
> Work in youth services.
> Help clients with homework.
- Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
- Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litems needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children. CASA/GALs work independently to investigate and monitor cases of juvenile abuse, neglect or dependence in the Asotin and Garfield County Superior Court. Background checks are required. Training is provided.
- Are you good in an emergency? The American Red Cross needs volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team. The group serves as the agency’s first-response team, providing comfort and assistance to those affected by disaster.
- Do you enjoy tax filing or reception work? A tax aid program that offers free federal and state income tax preparation to seniors and low-to-middle income people needs volunteers to prepare taxes and greet clients. Training is provided.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hot meals and sack lunches are prepared by kitchen staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center under the supervision of the Food & Nutritional Service director, and delivered by volunteer drivers. If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to match community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes.
Interlink is accepting applications for:
- Wheelchair ramp builders,
- People skilled in home repair,
- Volunteer drivers willing to drive senior citizens and people with disabilities to appointments, and
- People willing to provide grocery shopping and delivery services to homebound people.
For more information about these and other volunteer opportunities, contact Interlink at (509) 751-9143, or stop by the Interlink office in downtown Clarkston at 817A Sixth Street. Volunteer applications and addition information can be found online at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities as a free public service. Area agencies who wish to take part may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Deadline for the September edition is 5 p.m. Aug. 17.