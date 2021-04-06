The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings can be found at waidvolunteercenter.org or by calling (208) 746-7787.
The following spots are available.
Do you have a desire to turn the tide of opioid addiction? Opioid Information Instructors are needed to lead an online class through a Power Point-based curriculum. Instructors will facilitate discussions based on audience questions regarding opioids, their use and their disposal. Training is provided.
Are you committed to feeding the hungry? A food bank needs volunteers to repack frozen and dry foods for distribution, staff the front counter and drive for morning food pickups.
Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
Are you good with people? A blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, serving refreshments and talking with donors and answering questions while observing them for possible adverse reactions.
Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
Are you passionate about helping the less fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor, and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litems needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children. CASA/GALs work independently to investigate and monitor cases of juvenile abuse, neglect or dependence in the Asotin and Garfield County Superior Court. Background checks are required. Training is provided.
Are you good in an emergency? The American Red Cross needs volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team. The group serves as the agency’s first-response team, providing comfort and assistance to those affected by disaster.
Are you a history buff? The Nez Perce Historical Society needs volunteers to greet visitors, guide tours, assist in the office and do custodial work. Training is provided.
L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity’s vision is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.” The group partners with people in the Nez Perce and Asotin Counties to help them build or improve a place they can call home and welcomes volunteers. For more information or to sign up, visit l-cvalleyhabitat.volunteerhub.com or call the volunteer coordinator at (208) 310-0702. Current needs include:
Someone to write and research grants: Grant money is a critical part of what make Habitat for Humanity homes possible for low-income families.
Newsletter writer.
Various tasks at the Habitat Store, including merchandising, creating decorative displays; sales associates/customer service; stocking shelves/organizing merchandise; pricing; unloading donations; and loading purchases.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to match community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes.
For more information, call (509) 751-9143 or stop by the office in downtown Clarkston at 817A Sixth St. Volunteer applications and addition information can be found online at interlinkvolunteers.org.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Deadline for the May edition is 5 p.m. April 15.