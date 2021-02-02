When we put out the call for love stories, this region’s romantics answered in a big way. Stories ranged from the funny to the heart-rending — including these poignant lines from one anonymous reader:
“One is never prepared for the loss of their soul mate; these are my words for him:
The first thoughts each morning,
Instant tears of any memory,
Many hours of thoughts at the end of each day,
You are always on my mind.”
To all who opened your hearts to share your heartfelt stories and pictures this Valentine’s month, thank you.
Our lineup starts with a Lewiston couple who will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this month.
He was there from the very beginning
During the Great Depression of 1929, Leo was born in California on March 31. His parents soon moved to Idaho, near where my parents lived. During those years, families were there for each other, so our two families became friends and spent a lot of time together.
In 1932, I was born in May at my folks’ farm home near Craigmont. In those days the doctor came to the house for the birth. Leo’s mother came to help Dr. Collins with my birth, bringing her two little children along; so Leo was there the day I was born.
Leo had a younger sister and brother. I had an older brother and younger sister. My brother and Leo’s sister liked each other, and Leo and I liked each other, so the four of us, as little children “played house” together in Leo’s dad’s barn. One day when I was 5 and Leo was 8, he asked if I would marry him when we grew up. I told him I would. We got to spend quite a bit of our childhoods together.
After a few years apart, when he was 21 and I was 18, we saw each other at a dance, and he took me home. That night, he again asked if I would marry him. Again, I said I would. So two and a half months later, we were married in a small ceremony with eight family members and three babies in attendance, plus the pastor.
At first, Leo was employed as a butcher in Craigmont, and then held various jobs over the following 10 years until he began working for the State of Idaho Transportation Department. He worked there for 30 years until retirement.
Our first 15 years were growing up years, learning how to live together. They were lean years, financially, with many ups and downs. But our love for one another never wavered, even though we had a lot of things to learn about a successful marriage.
In 1966, we were living along Highway 12 by the Lochsa River in a state house. We were across the river from the Three Rivers Resort, where there was a little country Sunday school. A missionary from Lewiston came once a month to share God’s word from the Bible. During that time, we trusted Jesus Christ to be our savior and Lord.
Through many challenging experiences and health problems these past 55 years, we have learned to depend upon the Lord’s promises to care for us and meet our needs. He has been faithful to do that. Our love has only grown deeper for God and for one another as we faced trials together.
One thing we have learned about marriage is to trust God, trust each other, pray for and care for each other’s needs and make decisions together.
We have been blessed with a good family, and now have three great-great-grandchildren.
We are truly grateful for the many loving years we have had together, which began when we were little children. Now, we look forward to celebrating our 70th anniversary Feb. 24.
— Alta Hill, Lewiston
The next two submissions were shared by a couple who secretly sent in separate stories in the hopes of surprising one another, according to their daughter, Dovie Willey.
‘I knew I was going to marry an Indian maiden’
When I was a small boy, my dad brought home a record titled, “Don’t Go Near the Indians,” by Rex Allen. Being the young romantic, when I heard that song, I knew I was going to marry an Indian maiden. The song just struck a heart chord in me for some reason.
Then, 53 years ago, I was visiting a friend who had moved into the California foothills. We were sitting in Bethel Assembly of God Church in Jackson, Calif., and in walked this band of Indians. In the middle of this group of nine people was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen. I asked my friend who she was. He told me her name was Sandi Heffington, who lived up next to the Miwok reservation. I KNEW this was the girl of my future. She was in eighth grade, and I was in ninth.
When I got back home that night, I told my sister to tell my current girlfriend she needed to kick me to the curb. I always felt it was better for the girl to be seen getting rid of the boyfriend than the boy dumping the girl.
My friend’s house was 50 miles from my home. As I could not drive yet, I would try to get my parents to take me there every weekend. I got along great with Sandi’s brothers and sisters. Her mom wasn’t too sure about this interloping white boy.
Sandi and I started writing letters to one another. We wrote each other almost every day. We still have every letter we ever wrote to each other while in school.
I graduated in 1971 and she in 1972. As no one in my family had ever been drafted, I enlisted during the Vietnam war. I was going in the service in 1973 and was scheduled to go to Southeast Asia after training, so we decided to get married on Feb. 24, 1973. We have every letter we wrote each other while I was overseas, also.
How do we keep our relationship vibrant? First, we firmly believe in treating each other as the Bible dictates. We believe in Jesus Christ and what the Bible tells you on how to live your life. God tells you to love your spouse as Christ loved the church — He died for the Church (us). We have and still do, put the other first in all that we do and think. Something as simple as putting toothpaste on the other’s toothbrush.
Sandi blessed me with two beautiful daughters. I look at and feel about Sandi as I did the first time she walked into the Bethel church. We still thoroughly enjoy each other’s company more than being with anyone else. Nothing and no one comes before my wife, except God. I will love her until God calls me home.
— David Willey, Lewiston
He was her ‘handsome, blue-eyed, blond-haired knight’
God truly answered my prayer at an early age. At the age of 14, my handsome, blue-eyed, blond-haired knight came into my life. I asked God for a husband that was a lot of fun and didn’t work on cars (as my dad worked on cars a lot!). I’m thankful God picked the best man for me.
It wasn’t by chance that Dave’s best friend moved to Jackson, Calif., and started attending my church; it was all in God’s plan. Even though Dave was 50 miles away, that didn’t separate us. We wrote letters daily to express our love for each other. After 52 years of knowing one another, we still have our treasured letters, a chest and a box full!
During our high school years, Dave, even with being on the swim team, football team and having a part time job, would burn up the road in his ’64 Impala from Sacramento to Jackson regularly to see me. A distance of more than 50 miles one way, led to him putting more than 100,000 miles on his car in one year. Even if only for just 30 minutes, he would surprise me during lunch and then drive back for football practice. He still loves to surprise me!
On Feb. 24, 1973, we were married at the church we met in, and God has always been the center of our relationship and has blessed us with two beautiful daughters. Each year, we love planning a special time together on our anniversary, whether it’s getting away for a few days or a week. Putting one another first and showing unconditional love has been a blessing in our marriage.
Dave’s truly a romantic. Many years ago, he surprised me with personalized plates for our car, with our anniversary date. Would he ever forget? Not on your life! I look forward to spending many more years together with my best friend.
— Sandi Willey, Lewiston
‘A couple of Orchards kids’ find each other again
In 1942, my family moved from Grangeville to the Lewiston Orchards. The Leachman family lived across the street. Darlene, the youngest of the Leachman family, and I became playmates. She says that I would play with her until my friend Joe Keatts arrived. She says that Joe and I would take off leaving her behind. I don’t remember doing that. I don’t think that I could treat her in this manner. That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.
The years rolled by at a fast pace, and we pretty much lost contact. In 1996, I visited family and friends here in Lewiston. I thought it would be a good idea to stop by Darlene’s business, the Anytime Tavern and Grill, and say hello. She was out of town, so I left a note with my address and phone number.
When I returned home, in California, I was pleased to find a letter from Darlene waiting for me. We exchanged letters, and in January 1997, I made a trip back to Lewiston. We had a few dates and have been together ever since. We recently celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary. Not too bad for a couple of Orchards kids.
— John Williams, Lewiston
A clear case of ‘opposites attract’
Doug was 20 and from the small town of Genesee. He was from a large family of five siblings, 11 aunts, uncles and hundreds of cousins. He was in construction and was a devout Catholic, having gone through Catholic school. Vickie, on the other hand, was 16 and was born and raised in San Diego. She had one older sister and brother, and her parents were raised as only children, thus no aunts, uncles or cousins. Vickie was in high school and had her sights set on working at the San Diego Zoo when she graduated. She was Southern Baptist. So, it seems it would be unusual for these two opposites to meet and be attracted to each other. Fate would have it another way.
In 1968, Vickie traveled with her best friend and her family from San Diego to Washington to visit her friend’s grandparents in Colton. Another set of her grandparents lived in Moscow, and owned Blaine Manor. One day, Vickie and her friend were sitting on the steps of Blaine Manor, and Doug walked by and started up a conversation with Vickie. He asked her out that night, and their love grew from there.
They wrote letters and talked on the phone throughout the year, and the next summer, in 1969, when Vickie was 17, she flew up and spent two weeks with Doug’s family. They became engaged that summer. Doug flew down to meet Vickie’s parents in November 1970. They loved Doug. Two weeks after Vickie graduated from high school, Doug and Vickie were married in 1971 in San Diego.
They were blessed with three sons and seven grandchildren. Doug and Vickie moved Vickie’s parents up from San Diego to their home in 1995 because of their declining health, and they were able to care for them until they passed.
Doug retired from construction in 2007, and Vickie retired in 2013 from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after working 33 years as a registered nurse, working at Family Hospice and Radiation Oncology. Their life together has been a Christ-centered marriage. They have grown together spiritually as a couple and as a team raising their children and caring for their parents. Together, they have shared life’s joys and sorrows. They enjoy each other’s company and are best friends. Doug and Vickie will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this summer.
— Vickie Mayer, Lewiston
Their romance began with an explosion
How did we meet? Well, we got bombed! Wait a minute, it’s not what you’re thinking. We literally got bombed. Let me explain.
It’s August 1980 at Harvey’s Hotel Casino in Stateside, Nev., when two clean cut-looking guys in business suits roll in a “new computer” to the business office. NOT! It’s a bomb. Ransom note follows, and a command center is set up across the street at Harrah’s Tahoe, where I work in the general manager’s office.
A very nice young man from the electronics department is sent to install a knee alarm on my desk — panic button if you will. I think he liked the look of my knees. And so, after the bomb was detonated a couple of days later because it couldn’t be moved, we started meeting on our breaks for coffee.
He was very gentlemanly and shy, but finally got the courage to ask me out. When John walked into my apartment and saw the montage of artwork I had over my couch, I think it was instant love. You see, we both had the exact same print of John Wayne.
You ask how I kept my true love? I’d have to say by always trying to have fun with each other, in addition to being loving and respectful. Our careers blossomed as well as our love. He went on to become the electronics department manager, and I became the special events manager, and we hosted many fun parties for Harrah’s. Case in point, see the photo.
— Jean Pici, Deary
‘No clue what we were getting into’
I came to Idaho in 1946 as a 12-year-old with my family. I carried the Tribune in Kooskia from approximately 1947 to ’50. It was a great experience. Leona was raised on Harris Ridge, nearby. When she came to town to go to high school, we met in the homeroom. I was smitten, as were several others.
We became a couple early, and we married on Dec. 29, 1951. She had to get her parents’ permission, being only 17 to my 18. We were two teenagers in love, with no clue what we were getting into.
Our journey together hasn’t been easy, but we raised four beautiful daughters, we lived the American dream together, and we are still together because I loved her then, I love her still. I always have, I always will! Even though she is battling Alzheimer’s and is immobilized. We are blessed and thankful for each day together.
God is good — all the time! We celebrated 69 years married last year. I’m now 88, and she’s soon to be 87.
— Jack Breen, Kooskia
Relationship was off to the races
My wife-to-be and I both attended college at Boise. We both worked in the student union sophomore year, serving food, bumping elbows. Those who worked there became quite close.
Races were going on at Meridian. I came to work and hollered back to the kitchen, “Anyone want to go to the auto races?” I expected to hear a masculine voice. “I do” came back in this feminine voice. So I had an unofficial date — Linda, I didn’t even know her last name. I particularly wanted to see racer Jack Eckman from Ontario, Ore. I mentioned his last name, and my date said, “That is cool, same as my last name.”
Well thank you, Lord, at least now I know her name!
Her dad passed away right after Thanksgiving. She flew to Juliaetta to be with family. When it was time to return, I asked her roommate how she was getting Linda from the airport. “I’ve got to find someone with a car,” she said. I had the car, so we picked her up. From then on, I took real interest in her. We corresponded that summer.
I wasn’t attracted to her, but as I got to know her, I began to see real depth in her. We dated junior year. By next summer’s end we decided to marry. She told me I upset her plans; with her dad passing, she was going to finish her nursing degree, go back home, take care of her mother and work at St. Joe’s in Lewiston — “then you came along.”
During our courtship, her roommate asked if I knew Linda was diabetic. I was really taken aback. I asked Linda why she hadn’t told me. Her answer stopped me cold: “I was afraid you would drop me.” That sealed it, I knew I wanted to marry her and take care of her.
Linda earned her RN license and worked in surgery at St. Luke’s in Boise. I worked almost full time along with school. So we set off confident.
We told her mom we planned to marry; she was very happy. We got to my folks at Midvale; a different story! My mom was very practical. All we heard was no, no, no. “You have to finish college, you have to have a job, you need to know where you are going to live.”
I think Dad stepped in and calmed everybody down. We married Aug. 13, 1966. (Her mom: “I hope it’s not Friday, the 13th!”) I had 1½ semesters to finish a teaching degree. I applied for a job in Aberdeen, and we lived there five years. I was very proud. My high school superintendent was at Aberdeen and hired me over the phone without an interview.
Farm life called to us. In 1973, we moved to Linda’s stepdad’s farm in Deary. It was a hard life and not much money, but we enjoyed it. We drove school bus for 14 years. We have two married sons and seven grandkids.
Linda passed away in 2011 from an infected spinal disk. We had a wonderful marriage. My folks didn’t know how to love each other. They didn’t fight, but there was no love between them. I told myself as a teenager that when I married I was going to be a different husband than my dad’s example. Linda and I always got along and watched out for each other. We loved the Lord and served in churches where we attended. To conclude, I know she is in Heaven and I will be with her when my time comes. A wonderful 45 years.
— Lee Horning, Deary
They’re living their happily ever after
The first time I met my husband, Duane Ash, it was here in Lewiston on a miserable 108-degree summer day. I was waiting to meet him to talk about a motorcycle camping trip to Houston. I was going with a group of friends to get away from a highly stressful life in Spokane and to help share expenses with Duane. He was planning to visit NASA’s Mission Control in Houston, which was a dream of mine, too. My friend and her husband knew him, so they connected us. It was supposed to be a simple sharing of transportation and expenses.
We left Spokane for the trip with our mutual friends and, thanks to helmet intercoms, by the time we were at Fourth of July Pass, Duane and I had become good friends. I hadn’t talked to anyone so much for years. We had lots in common, and it felt like we had been best friends forever. We just clicked.
By the time we got to Lincoln, Neb., we knew we had found a special friend in each other. And by the time we got to Houston, we were definitely falling in love. I was supposed to fly home from Houston to get back to work, but Duane convinced me to stay another day. We camped outside of San Antonio and enjoyed another day together.
When he finally took me to the airport, we both knew we were in love. We acted like junior high kids over the phone after I got back home. We started writing each other daily. And I visited a few times in person.
On the day I met him, I had vowed to never come back to Lewiston on purpose. It was brown, hot and miserable. Yet, four months later, I had quit my job, moved to Lewiston, married Duane and proceeded to live happily ever after.
Duane asked me to marry him at Palouse Falls. It was the first time I had seen them and, at the time, it looked like liquid soil falling over rocks. Twenty-six years later, Duane and I are still the best of friends and still very much in love. We make a great work team, love being with our well-blended family and find solace in facing life’s challenges together. We complement each other and are pretty much “stuck” for life. He’s the best Valentine I’ve ever had.
— Charlotte Ash, Lewiston
Love blossomed at the Rollaway rink
Back in the 1950s, a young teenage girl went to work in a fruit-packing shed to earn money for her school wardrobe. Little did she know, she would meet a peach of a guy, and the two of them would become a lifelong pair.
She was a few years younger than he and not yet of an appropriate age to be dating, but he soon learned her family skated every Sunday night at the Rollaway rink in Lewiston, and he made a point of being there to request her for every men’s choice couples skate. Both enjoyed skating so much that eventually they became dance partners. But prior to that, a school year passed before Bob and Barb embarked upon their first real date.
He, being a recent Clarkston High School graduate and Bantam fan, invited her to the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Day football game between the rival schools of Lewiston and Clarkston. It was always a hugely exciting event in its own right, and certainly hyped by being the venue for an epic date.
It wasn’t just a rendezvous at the game, he called for her at the house like the epitome of a handsome young gentleman, and presented her with the most beautiful scarlet-and-black corsage, featuring an enormous white spider chrysanthemum. Both parties were so nervous and twitterpated that neither could pin it on her coat lapel, so it was held throughout the entire game.
The next summer, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy; but before setting sail, he asked her to wear his ruby ring on a chain. It was called, “going steady.” Over the next four years, the relationship flourished and romance bloomed via hundreds of six-cent airmail stamps. Every day of every week, love letters winged their way between Clarkston and San Diego, Japan, Hawaii or someplace in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Barb’s collection alone totaled 2,000.
The spring of 1954 was Barb’s graduation, and the ruby on a chain was replaced by a diamond on her finger when he left for his last tour of duty. Upon his return, their long-awaited dreams were finally fulfilled, with friends and family present at a beautiful formal wedding Feb. 27, 1955, at First Baptist Church on Lewiston’s Normal Hill.
As the words of a popular song of that time said, “They tried to tell us we’re too young, too young to really fall in love ... And then someday they may recall, we were not too young at all.”
— Bob and Barb Clark, Lewiston
Orofino cowboy stole her heart
Horses. That is the theme of my life. I was born 35 miles outside of New York City and raised with a lot of horses, until at age 19, when I came west to marry a 6-foot, 4-inch cowboy. This after years of exchanging photos of his life as a packer with mules and horses for the Forest Service. He owned 180 acres in Orofino. As I aged, I sent photos — of me on my horse once — and the text of the letters changed then, to love.
Eventually he flew east, and we planned to be together in nine months, inasmuch as I needed to graduate from the Institute of Dietetics. At 5 a.m. the next day my brother, 17, and I, 19, left in his Model A canvas-topped, rumble-seated car for the West. Eventually, I landed in a one-room cabin with no water or electricity — our home for the next 8½ years.
I’m 90 in March, but we lived a unique, exciting and interesting life, especially for a female during those times. Bob’s photos of him during our correspondence of him packing horses and mules in the Montana area, of the stunningly beautiful country, were an eye-opener for a girl raised in a restricted subdivision in New Jersey.
My life back then was horse-oriented. I took my horse to college in Pennsylvania and modeled for what was then the second-leading fashion designer in the U.S. My horse was one of the last cavalry horses dispersed, and I showed him in jumping competitions. Through all this, God has sustained me, and I live alone on 164 acres and drive my Jeep.
— Sally Shawley, Orofino
It wasn’t love at first sight, but he grew on her
We met in the eighth grade in 1948 at Holy Name Grade School. We were seated in alphabetical order, and he sat behind me — I was a Redmond, and he was a Rooper. The boys were always acting up, but they do at that age. I was not interested. Ray went on to an all-boys Catholic high school. I went to a co-ed school in another part of Detroit, Mich.
I began seeing him later with friends that hung around the ice cream shop near school. He was more mature, it seemed, and somewhat interested in me. We started to date in 1951 and had lots of fun. We went steady in 1952. He joined the Army — the start of our relationship was the beginning of our life together as I waited for him. We were engaged when he returned, and I waited once more to go to the altar — which happened in February 1955. Finally, we could be together. But nine months later, we found out he had to go to Korea for 16 months. I waited patiently for his return. In the meantime, I had to have surgery, which left me unable to have children. We lost a chance to adopt a baby from Korea.
He came home with orders for Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Again, we tried to adopt a baby. While working in town, I read an article about international adoptions. We started the process, and in 1959 we were lucky to have the arrival of our first child, Mary, from Hong Kong. Shortly after, Ray had orders for Germany. I was glad I had a baby to take care of when he had to leave again! Shortly after he arrived in Germany, he called to tell me the Berlin Wall went up, and he was extended another year. He wanted Mary and I to join him! Another process to conquer. I sold our car and bought a ticket on the SS United States and headed for Germany. It was a wonderful country to see and live in for the next three years.
After Germany, we had orders for Rapid City, S.D. We started our second adoption, a sister for Mary from a Hong Kong orphanage. Chris arrived in 1962. Next was Michigan, while Ray went to Vietnam in 1969. When he returned, orders were for Lewiston, as an adviser to the National Guard. We ended Army life in Idaho and enjoyed the valley where we made many friends. Ray started a new career when he got his degree in 1975 from Lewis-Clark State College and went on to teach grade school. He retired and passed away in March 2015. We had a long love story that lasted 60 years.
— Pat Rooper, Lewiston
A good life with a handsome upperclassman
When I was 11, I went fishing with my family. Little did I know it was going to be on private property. My father stopped at a pink house out in the country to seek permission to fish there.
While sitting in the back of the station wagon with my other siblings, my father approached an Indian man. As we were driving through a field of cattle and horses I saw this tall, dark and handsome young man. While fishing in the creek, I felt like someone was watching me and left it at that.
During the school year that fall, I once again saw this handsome young man. His hair was as black as coal, and his eyes were brown. He was playing basketball against our hometown junior high team. The name “Simpson” was on the back of his jersey. I later found his name was Fred (Winfred). I found myself unable to stop looking at him; but since I was in sixth grade and he in eighth, there was no chance for me and I was too young to date anyway.
A few years went by and I was in ninth grade and he in 11th. I still felt I had no hope of being with an upperclassman.
That summer, I got a phone call and nearly fell over; it was Fred, asking me out. I have never forgotten that first date. We went to a drive-in movie to watch “Jungle Book,” of all things. The rest is history. We dated summers after that, but during the school year he focused on school and his after-school job.
Finally, during my first year of college he proposed, and we married on New Years Day, 1971.
After traveling for construction and a daughter and son later, sadly the Lord needed him more than me. But I saw him in my dream, and it felt so real to life with my love. As he wrapped his loving arms around me and held me tight, he told me he would wait for me. He said he knew I had many things to accomplish while on Earth, so he could wait.
So much love and so many loving memories of the love of my life sealed in my heart for ever until we can embrace and meet again. I’ll always cherish those moments. Love you, Fred, now and forever.
— Lucinda Simpson, Lapwai
She walked straight into his heart
In 1958, while a reunion at Stigler High School in Oklahoma, I kept seeing this tall (6-foot, 5-inch) dark, handsome guy show up periodically at our school. His name was Donald Ray Boyles, and he had graduated in 1957, just before my family moved to Stigler. He had joined the Army right out of high school.
Meanwhile, I graduated and was working as a secretary at an insurance agency. I had developed a crush on Don, and he didn’t know I was alive!
One day in 1960, he was in town. I would see him every day “dragging Main.” I decided one day I would walk home rather than ride with my dad. I thought, “Maybe Don would pick me up.”
And it worked! He asked me for a date that Saturday and, of course, I accepted.
He told me that night, “I’ve sowed my wild oats. I know what I want, and I know when I found it, and I want you to marry me.”
Of course, I didn’t take him seriously. I figured I knew what he wanted, and he wasn’t getting it from me. We went out every night that week, and he kept talking about us getting married. By Wednesday, I started taking him seriously. We ended up making plans, and we eloped the next Saturday, April 3, 1960, after dating for only one week.
We were together for 9½ years and had four little boys.
Although this is a sad ending, I have never regretted marrying Don, and those 9½ years were some of my happiest memories. Don was killed Nov. 21, 1969, in Vietnam.
— Gerri Oleson, Clarkston
Worn down by the constant weeping, her mother helped them elope
It was 1948, and I was 16. My family lived at the Coleman Logging Camp outside of Disautel, Wash., where my mother cooked for the logging crew.
One day, when I was working in the dining room with my mother, I noticed a very handsome young man at one of the tables. He was there with his brother and my sister. The four of us went to an outdoor movie and,while sitting in the back seat, LeRoy put his arm around me and gave me a kiss I have remembered all my life.
LeRoy was working at St. Maries at the time, and after he returned to work, we began to write back and forth; I still have the love letters he wrote to me. I was two weeks into my senior year of high school when I visited my sister in Lewiston, where LeRoy was now working at Potlatch Forests Inc. When we saw each other again, we fell more in love, and he begged me to marry him. I wanted to marry him, too, but when I returned home, my dad said I had to finish high school.
It was hard to wait, and one day, my mother — who was tired of my moping around and crying — gave me $100 and put me on a bus for Coeur d’Alene, where LeRoy met me at the bus depot. We drove through St. Maries, and LeRoy stopped a man on the street and asked where the nearest preacher could be found. He directed us to his home, and the preacher agreed to marry us. Even though I just turned 17, I lied and said I was 18.
When my mom returned to the logging camp, one of the men said to her, “Didn’t I see you put your daughter on the bus a couple hours ago?” This is how my grandfather found out, and he went to get my dad. My grandfather said he would pay $1,000 to get me back. My dad said to let me go, my mind was made up.
Leroy and I lived in Lewiston, and I finished my high school education. We were married for 56 years and raised four children. LeRoy passed away in 2006.
I have never regretted eloping. I always knew he was the man for me. Leroy and I lived and loved a lifetime.
— Norma Sorenson, of Lewiston, as told to her daughter, Kathy Jones
Nun sense: Set up by Sister Bertha
As of Nov. 17, 2020, my wife and I have been married for 64 years. This is how we met:
In late February 1953, I came down with pneumonia. I was a senior at Craigmont High School. I was admitted to the hospital in Cottonwood. There was a lot of pneumonia going around that winter, and the hospital was full. While there, Sister Bertha Vogel came in to see me every morning. She brought the same nurse’s aide with her each time, and had her practice rubbing my back. The aide was shy and embarrassed, and her name was Beverly Sprute.
Nothing came of this until late January 1956, when a friend asked me to go with him to a dance in Keuterville. As we got out of the car, Beverly walked past us before going into the dance hall. We spoke for a bit and, while doing so, I asked her to save a dance for me. She agreed and went into the hall. My friend, Ralph, wanted see who was in the beer parlor, so we went in. There were several friends there, so we visited with them for quite a while. Finally, I told Ralph I was going into the dance hall to claim my dance. As I got closer to the dance hall entrance, people were exiting. The dance was over!
When I spotted Beverly, I apologized for being so late, so I asked to take her to a movie on Valentine’s Day. She said yes! Well, we were married Nov. 17, 1956.
Sister Bertha came to our wedding and told us, “That is the first time my matchmaking worked.”
That was six children (two girls and four boys), 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren ago. We’ve lived in Cottonwood, Keuterville, Craigmont, Troy and, for the past 29-plus years, Lewiston. We are both 85 now, and Bev is still the love of my live.
— Tom Hackwith, Lewiston
‘I think I’m sweet on your sister’
When a young Barbara Boulton first met the charming Frank Williams, neither one could have imagined the years of life and love they would share together. Frank’s fateful words one afternoon in 1965 to his best friend, Bob, “I think I’m sweet on your sister” began a love story that neither time nor distance could diminish.
Frank was drafted into the Army to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam during the war just a few short years later. Barb was now faced with her handsome suitor heading off to battle, while she started high school. Times were not easy, but they found solace in letter-writing, with lots of Barb’s baked goods making their way to Frank on the other side of the world.
After his tour, Frank knew he wanted Barb to be his wife more than ever. They were married in December 1969, establishing their home in Lewiston with Frank running his own business, Frank’s American, which was a service station, and Barb finishing her senior year of high school. In 1971, their family expanded, when they welcomed their identical twin daughters in June. This began their life as parents, which followed with two more daughters in 1976 and ’77. Now a family of six, they ventured forth on the journey they still find themselves on today — that of finding the joy and beauty in the life they share. This journey has included raising registered Labrador retrievers, serving on countless school and community committees, hours of memory-making camping and spending time at the family’s cabin.
Their family has continued to grow, with the couple now spreading their love to 11 grandchildren and seven (soon to be eight) great-grandchildren.
Over the course of the past 51-plus years of life together, they have shown the strength of their true love to each other, have lived with an unwavering sense of faith and have demonstrated to their family how, together, all things are possible. Their true love story continues to be a model for their families and a foundation for us all. We love you Mom and Dad.
— Charity, Leigh Ann, Robin and Deah, daughters of Barbara and Frank Williams, of Genesee
Love at first sight, again and again
When Linda and I were married, the pastor was very skeptical. We both had previously been in terrible marriages and we had only known each other for a month when I asked for her hand. However, we recently celebrated our 38th anniversary and it has been one long honeymoon.
We do have a difference of opinion now and then, but is it really worth a big argument about what color paint the bathroom should be? Certainly not. Upon hearing that we have never had a fight, a friend once stood up and called us both liars. She then stomped out of the room.
Jesus taught patience, forgiveness and the “Golden Rule,” and it really works. Each morning and each time we see each other through the day, it is like love at first sight, again and again. I hope you try it.
— Gary Keener, Lewiston
‘I like you, and if you like me, tell me now’
The setting was a Colton Grange Hall dance, circa 1948. Jeanne Zellerhoff, 20 and a skillful jitterbug dancer, was there with three of her beautiful sisters. Jerome Schremmp, 22, walking in with two of his handsome brothers, spotted her, instantly smitten.
He said to her, “I like you, and if you like me, tell me now.” She agreed that she, too, sensed an attraction. Her elder sister, Rose, had already met and was engaged to Jerome’s elder brother, Vince. Why not give this young hotshot a chance? Five more brothers were waiting in the wings if Jerome didn’t pan out.
Fortunately for him, he did meet her expectations and then some. They were married in 1950 at St. Gall Catholic Church in Colton and celebrated 70 years of marriage, and raised four daughters, before the passing of his beloved Jeanne Ann (Zellerhoff) Schrempp on Dec. 11.
All the members of the large Zellerhoff-Schrempp families have enjoyed each other’s friendship, love and support for many generations — the husbands, wives, in-laws, outlaws, children, grandchildren and great-grands, are still going strong, thanks in part to the dance at the Colton Grange. This was where their journey together began.
— Barbara Baney, daughter of Jeanne and Jerome Schrempp, Lewiston
Started out for worse, ended up for better
Carrie and I met back in 1979. It was winter, it was cold … and I was in the clink.
During my early 20s, I fell into some hard times with an addiction to alcohol and dope. Drugs were how I coped with a rough upbringing. I lost my dream job at the record store and started selling drugs in order to support my habits, but I still didn’t have enough dough. I turned to theft and eventually my method of operation was identity theft. I was good at it, but got greedy, and that made me reckless. It was a few weeks before Christmas when I was arrested for using stolen checks at the local 7/11. I’ll never forget that first night in the hoosegow without drugs or alcohol, the painful aches of withdrawal and the clarity of mind to be present for it. I was forced to sober up in a cold cell all alone.
Then on Christmas Eve, I got my first visitor. It turns out she was my most recent victim. Her name was Carrie, and she came to do the one thing nobody had ever done, forgive me. The first time I saw her, I felt something I’d never felt before, and intuitively I knew she felt it too. She said she wanted to release me from the guilt of what I did by forgiving me. It was so honest and kind, I broke down and asked her why. She spent the next two hours telling me about Jesus, how Jesus gave her the strength to forgive me and how Jesus would give me the strength to become a better man if I accept him into my heart. Carrie visited every day after that, and we fell deeply in love. I accepted Jesus, and when I got out I was baptized and married Carrie, the woman of my dreams. We traveled the country together, spreading the word of Jesus to prisoners, and I never touched the dope again.
Carrie died in my arms last year after being attacked by hornets, and now sometimes I feel as alone as I did in that cell, but then I remember I am not alone, Jesus is with me, and someday I will be with Carrie again.
— Ian Plumperson, Keuterville