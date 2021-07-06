I was terrified by the bombers from Fairchild Air Base that practiced over the Lewis-Clark Valley in 1943. My parents listened to the President’s fire-side chats. He talked about planes, war, bombs, crashes, dying and fights. In my 3-year-old mind, I transferred it all to our skies. I ran screaming and hid under the bed every time a plane rumbled over-head.
Dad’s cousin was a pilot. They made a plan that would either calm my fears or drive fear deeper into my life. Mama dressed me up and held my hand waiting in our driveway for a “surprise.”
After what seemed forever, I heard a plane coming. I tried to run, but Mama held me tight. “Look up.” she said. “That’s the surprise. What do you see?”
The plane came closer and lower. I finally peaked around my mother and looked up. Someone in the plane was waving. It was my daddy. He was waving and throwing kisses at us. The plane left, circled and came back even lower. I let go of Mama, jumped up and down and yelled, “Hi, Daddy!”
“See,” Mama said. “Some planes are big and some are little. Planes are good.”
“Yup, planes are good.” I answered. My fear vanished.
Planes didn’t enter my life again until I became a Home Base Educator for Clarkston School District in 1977. I was scheduled to fly to Seattle for training.
It was a small, 12-passenger plane out of Lewiston. January was cold, but there was no snow. I’d never been in a plane before. I chose to sit in the second seat back on the left. The plane was freezing. I could hardly feel my feet and legs. No, my shaking was not from fear or nerves but from icy air coming from below. When we got to the Cascade Mountains, I looked down to find the source. There it was—a fifty-cent sized hole in the floor. I could look right through it and see the snowy mountains below. I put my foot over it. That helped. Now I only had one frozen foot.
You should have heard the stewardess gasp when I told her she needed to plug that hole so the plane would be warmer.
My second flight the following summer was to Laramie, Wyo., for a church conference. The plane from Spokane to Denver was large and air-conditioned. What a different ride. As we were beginning to descend, I decided flying was okay. We were almost ready for touchdown, when the plane’s nose suddenly came up and we rapidly ascended back into the wild blue yonder. It was like a carnival ride.
As we circled above the airport, the pilot came on,“Sorry about that joy ride, folks. A plane decided to taxi across our run-way and I had to ska-doodle out of there. We’re now re-scheduled for landing.” Whew.
From that exciting landing, I transferred to a six passenger plane bound for Laramie. This plane was so small that there was no separation between pilot, co-pilot and passengers.
It was noisy, hot and bounced along over the Rocky Mountain air like a balloon. The unnerving part was the co-pilot chewed on his fingernails the entire 45 minutes.
That didn’t build much confidence in this inexperienced flyer.
Despite those rough beginnings, I’ve now traveled all over the world and find it exciting. Whenever I hear a plane leave the airport, I feel the thrill of takeoff, the anticipation of adventure and a longing to be up in the air. It’s the thing I’ve missed most about our year of isolation. It’s the planes that make it possible for me to connect with family, friends, missions and new adventures. Soon ... I hope, very soon, I’ll once again, gain my wings.
