Lewiston Democratic Women members Kathy Fellows, Kay Gaines and Colleen Mahoney began renovating one of seven of the extended housing shelter rooms at the YWCA in downtown Lewiston in October.
“We want a comfortable place for women in crisis,” Mahoney said. The trio painted the walls, provided all new bedding, kitchen appliances, furniture and decorations.
“We made it look like a home — more inviting,” Mahoney said.
Women are invited to take anything from the room after their stay, and Fellows, Gaines and Mahoney will replace those items.
Any groups interested in adopting a shelter room are invited to contact YWCA director of commu-nity engagement Amanda Wilhelm at amandaw@ywcaidaho.org.