At the flip of a coin, Dr. Bill Mannschreck decided to head west, a decision that led him to a lifetime of service in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
On a recent afternoon, the 96-year-old Lewiston resident said when he graduated from his medical residency, he and his wife, Ronnie, were looking at jobs and places to live throughout the U.S.
“I flipped a coin and it came up West,” he said. So they focused on towns in Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
“We visited about 15 different towns and the thing that impressed us most about Lewiston was they seemed to really, really want us to come,” Mannschreck said. “All of the people we talked to and the various doctors in town, everybody was so encouraging — we really liked that. So in competition with 15 other cities of similar and somewhat bigger size, we chose Lewiston and been happy with that ever since.”
When Mannschreck first arrived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1954, he was newly trained from a children’s hospital in Denver that was the polio center for that region. Mannschreck said the virus was rampant in Lewiston.
“I was the only one with training, specific training, in that disease in town, so therefore all the patients became mine,” he said.
St. Joseph’s Hospital, now known as St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, had three iron lungs to keep people alive while they fought the disease.
“There was very little that we could do to treat polio because it was a virus disease; there was no antibiotic that affected it. All you could do was provide support to their life while they were there,” Mannschreck said. “And then a certain number died, a certain number survived and were crippled for the rest of their lives and a fair number made total, complete recoveries. But we haven’t seen a case of polio for 40 years.”
He said it’s one of the most dramatic changes he has seen in the medical field.
“What was once the most dreaded disease facing a family with young children is completely obliterated by mass vaccination of the population of the United States. (There’s) almost nobody in the United States today who’s subject to polio if it were to suddenly occur, because they’ve been vaccinated as infants,” Mannschreck said. “And you can see from that, how I feel about vaccinations for the COVID virus.”
Although, Mannschreck notes that the polio virus didn’t mutate like COVID-19 has – which means someone who was vaccinated for polio, even as an infant, would remain immune – people also were more willing to take the polio vaccine.
“I think that people today have honest, heartfelt fears of the (COVID-19) vaccine. I think they’re believing the wrong information,” he said. “I think that the evidence is there, the scientific evidence is there that the vaccine is quite a safe vaccine. It’s been given to millions of people worldwide with almost zero side effects.”
Other changes Mannschreck has seen in his profession includes the change of ownership at St. Joe’s from being a nonprofit Catholic organization to a for-profit health care group and the increase of doctors in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. When he arrived, there were a total of 30 doctors in the region, and “now there’s several times that.”
One of Mannschreck’s early colleagues was Dr. Wally Pierce. Mannschreck rented office space from Pierce at the start of his private practice before he built his own office on Sixth Street in Lewiston.
“But I owe a lot to my friend Dr. Wally Pierce for his encouragement and help,” he said.
When Mannschreck was 62, the practice of pediatrics was beginning to wear on him.
“It’s an awful lot of night work and real sick patients, and I decided at that point to limit my practice to allergy and immunology, which had always been special interests of mine,” he said.
There were new things happening in the field of allergies and immunology that excited him, and he went to the University of Washington for a four-month fellowship to bring himself up to date on the field and took the board examination to be certified. He practiced for another 10 years, then retired at 72.
In addition to his practice, Mannschreck was involved in the community. He served on the Lewiston School Board for 12 years, the Lewis-Clark State College Foundation board and the district health board that oversees northern Idaho counties, including Nez Perce County.
“I felt that it was important that we provide children growing up in this area the best possible education that we could provide,” he said. “By doing those things, I hope perhaps I made a tiny impact on that, because I was always for the things that advanced education.”
He also has been involved in his church, First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston, since coming to the L-C Valley, taking part in Bible studies, including a men’s group he currently attends.
“We call ourselves ‘the grumpies.’ We meet once a week and discuss various sports like baseball and football, and a lot of study of the Bible,” he said.
Family is another important part of Mannschreck’s life. He and Ronnie were married in 1951, one week after he graduated from medical school at the University of Nebraska. She graduated from the school’s nursing program and supported them for the first year of their marriage while Mannschreck was finishing up his medical studies.
After 67 years of marriage, Ronnie died in 2018. They have four children, Tom, Molly, John and Bob, all living in the Northwest, plus nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
While Mannschreck made a home for himself and his family in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the community he served now helps him.
His front door is decorated with cards from kids in the neighborhood (see the cover photo), who also help Mannschreck with yard work, like shoveling snow from his sidewalk.
“I live in a delightful neighborhood with very helpful neighbors,” he said.
