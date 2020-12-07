Betty and Clarence Taylor of Clarkston will celebrate 77 years of marriage Dec. 15.
They met at a dance in Clarkston. One year later, they married in Portland, where Clarence worked in the ship yard. In 1945, Clarence went into the Infantry Service.
Clarence worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. (now PotlatchDeltic) for 37 years. Betty worked for the Clarkston School District as the cafeteria supervisor for 19 years. After retiring from Clarkston School District, she worked at Lee Morris for six years.
After retirement, Clarence was instrumental in getting the Pautler Senior Center (now the Valley Community Center) in Clarkston started. They spent most of their time in the mountains at their cabin and traveling with friends. They have been at Evergreen Estates for the past six years.
They have two living children, Gene and Debi Taylor and Jeanette and Ben Krause, both of Clarkston. They also have five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Their son, Don, died in 1999.
The family also recently celebrated Clarence’s 97th birthday, which was Nov. 24.