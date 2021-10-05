KAMIAH — It was a Sunday in the forest somewhere not too far from the Moose Creek Ranger Station when a crew foreman baked huckleberry pies during his leisure time.
When he was finished, he left them out to cool with the cabin door open. He took a nap, taking advantage of the quiet at the camp while two crew members who lived there with him fished. By the time he awakened, the pies were gone.
“(The foreman) thought the guys who had gone fishing had hogged the pies,” said David Parsell, who lived with his family at the Moose Creek Ranger Station for half a dozen summers when he was growing up.
The next day, the crew solved the mystery of the missing treats when they headed out to work on trails. They found the chewed pie tins on a trail, a theft that was unmistakably the deed of bears that had been bold enough to enter the cabin where the foreman was sleeping, he said.
Interactions with wildlife were frequent in the area around Moose Creek Ranger Station along the Selway River about 25 miles upstream from Selway Falls.
Far from scaring Parsell, they were part of the fabric of summers, that to this day, he remembers as some of the best in his life
“To me it was just about out of this world,” said Parsell, now 88, who served in the U.S. military as a Marine during the Korean Conflict before having a multidecade career with the U.S. Forest Service.
No matter how much money you had in your pocket when you arrived, it would probably be there when you left, he said. “(There was) no place to spend it.”
His summers at the Moose Creek Ranger Station in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest began in 1945 when he was 12 and ended when he was 17, just before his senior year in high school.
He, his mom and sister would join his dad, a Forest Service employee, after school ended and be back at their home in Hamilton, Mont., in time to start classes.
His dad, Jack Parsell, usually stayed longer, from about May through mid-November. The elder Parsell had established the station in 1920 and 1921, bringing his wife, Julia, in 1921, when they were newlyweds. He held a series of other jobs before returning to be ranger of the station in 1945.
The family members arrived on planes with supplies for the station and left on aircraft which, in some instances, were carrying smokejumpers who had just fought backcountry fires.
The ranger station was a summer headquarters for personnel who manned lookout towers, keeping their eyes peeled for smoke or any indication of fires. It also served crews that did jobs such as building or maintaining trails and repairing telephone lines.
Outfitters taking guests fishing frequented the remote outpost too.
Crews would call in orders of supplies that were needed to the station, and the items would be delivered to them on mules. His dad got from one place to another on horseback.
Parsell threw himself into the activity, taking the same classes as paid Forest Service employees to learn skills such as fire fighting and map reading.
He would roam around the woods, carrying a single-round rifle that he shot mostly at targets, not animals, visiting crews and helping where he was needed, which normally didn’t involve putting out forest fires. Typically the smokejumpers could reach them faster than anyone using the trail system, Parsell said.
Wildlife played a big part in his adventures. He recalled seeing a rattlesnake on one side of a river and watching it swim to the side where he was. He had so much admiration for the effort, he didn’t attempt to kill the rattlesnake.
Horses would stop if they detected rattlesnakes. Once his dad was on a trail and his horse wouldn’t step over a small log. It wasn’t until his dad got down from his horse and spotted a rattlesnake hiding in the log that he realized what the problem was.
Bears would be brazen one minute and skittish the next.
“They liked to raid our camp,” Parsell said.
Once bears stealing from trash cans challenged a pair of mules that hauled the garbage in a wagon to an incinerator in the camp. The frightened mules ran the wagon around the camp before they calmed down, and one of the bears was shot.
Another close encounter Parsell had with a bear ended more peacefully. He was heading up a trail to visit a crew when he reached a tight switchback and spotted a large, hairy paw.
“I spooked the bear, and the bear ran the other way,” Parsell said.
Much of what he learned helped him as an adult. The summer after high school graduation, he had a job with the Forest Service in a different district because the rules didn’t allow him to be supervised by his dad.
He enlisted in the Marines, partly because he likely would have been drafted had he not. A machine gunner, he was on a transport vessel in the Pacific Ocean to be deployed in the Korean War when a temporary peace agreement was struck that ultimately ended the conflict.
Once he was discharged, he worked in California for a time before tiring of the lengthy commutes and returning to the Northwest.
He became a fire control officer who oversaw a crew of about 30 with responsibilities for hundreds of thousands of acres, first being based at Powell and later in Pierce.
In that job, he put into practice the firefighting skills he was first introduced to as a child, understanding the many hazards that blazes present.
Fires can burn noiselessly in the roots of trees dozens of feet tall, weakening them so much they fall, Parsell said.
“Pretty soon you hear the wind whistling through the branches,” he said. “That doesn’t give you much time to get out of the way.”
In spite of the danger, he liked the work and stayed with it until he retired.
“It was a good career,” Parsell said.
