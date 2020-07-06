Northwest Public Broadcasting’s StoryCorps’ Mobile Tour is turning its focus on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley beginning this week, in an effort to collect and preserve valley stories.
Recording sessions will begin Wednesday and continue through Aug. 7, and residents who’d like to participate may get more information and sign up at storycorps.org or by calling (646) 872-3619.
A handful of recording slots have been reserved for people with disabilities, according to Vicki Leeper, marketing specialist at Disability Action Center NW in Moscow.
“We are looking for personal stories of life with a disability as that is a population not regularly heard from,” Leeper said in an email. L-C Valley res idents with a disability who are willing to share their experiences may book appointments through Leeper at www.dacnw.org or (208) 883-0523.
According to its website, “StoryCorps’ mission is to preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world.” The nonprofit organization is supported by donations and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and has been recording people having meaningful conversations since 2003. The stories can be found on the website.
Because of the pandemic, recordings are being made remotely.
“In light of COVID-19, we created an online platform where you can have a StoryCorps conversation virtually with a partner, assisted by one of our trained facilitators,” said a StoryCorps news release. Facilitators “will walk you through the entire process so you can focus just on connecting with your partner and having your conversation.”
Participants will have as long as 40 minutes to talk to one another for the audio recording that will take place in a virtual recording room.
Facilitators “will explain how you get a copy of your recording,” the release says, “and if you choose to we will preserve it in the largest single collection of human voices at the Library of Congress.”