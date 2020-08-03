Congregate meal sites in Lewiston, Moscow, Clarkston and Asotin will remain closed for the foreseeable future as the region continues to struggle with rising COVID-19 infection rates.
“I have had a lot of questions (from) people in regards to our reopening, but as long as the numbers are increasing I can’t see us opening back up,” Chrystal Wiese wrote in an email. Wiese is the site manager for the Senior Round Table program in Clarkston.
Plans to resume congregate meals July 14 at the Moscow site didn’t pan out as infection numbers continued to grow in Idaho. The Lewiston Community Center hopes to resume serving on-site meals in September.
Meanwhile, the programs continue offering meals for pickup or delivery. Masks must be worn by all who are picking up meals. Readers are advised to call their local meal providers for updates.
Valley Meals on Wheels, (208) 799-5767, provides home-delivered meals.
Meals are prepared at the hospital and are delivered by volunteers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. year round. Cost is $3.50 per day for a hot meal and $4.50 per day for a hot meal and a sack lunch.
The Senior Round Table Nutrition Program, which normally serves meals in Clarkston and Asotin, continues to serve homebound clients. Mobile seniors can pick up meals at the Valley Community Center drive-through in Clarkston. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Preordering isn’t necessary but face masks must be worn during pickup, per state mandate. Cost is $7 for people younger than 60, and a $4 donation is suggested for those 60 and older. More information is available by calling (509) 758-3816.
The Friendly Neighbors meal service in Moscow is continuing its home delivery program. Mobile seniors may pick up “grab-and-go” lunches at the back door of the 1912 Center meal site at 412 E. Third St. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at a cost of $7 for those younger than 60 and a suggested donation of $5 for those 60 and older. Seniors must sign up for either service by calling program President Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779. Clients also should wear masks during pickups. More information can be found at usersmoscow.com/srcenter.
Lewiston’s Senior Nutrition Program, (208) 743-6983, continues its normal home deliveries five days a week for homebound clients. Brown-bag lunches are available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunches are distributed curbside on the east side of the community center, 1424 Main St. Cost is $5 for those younger than 60, and $4 is suggested for those 60 and older. Preordering isn’t necessary.