In response to coronavirus pandemic safety measures, congregate meal sites remained closed throughout the Quad Cities.
None of the sites in Moscow, Lewiston or Clarkston have definite dates for resuming congregate meals, though Lewiston Community Center hopes to begin next month.
“We are shooting for July 1, if absolutely everything goes according to plan,” the center’s Scot McGee shared in an email. “Tentative at best.”
Meanwhile, sites continue offering meals for pickup or delivery. Readers are advised to call their local meal providers for updates as states relax isolation measures.
Valley Meals on Wheels, (208) 799-5767, provides home-delivered meals.
Meals are prepared at the hospital and are delivered by volunteers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. year round. Cost is $3.50 per day for a hot meal and $4.50 per day for a sack lunch.
The Senior Round Table Nutrition Program, which normally serves meals in Clarkston and Asotin, continues to serve homebound clients. Mobile seniors can pick up meals at the Valley Community Center drive-through. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; preordering isn’t necessary. Cost is $7 for people younger than 60, and a $4 donation is suggested for those 60 and older. More information is available by calling (509) 758-3816.
The Friendly Neighbors meal service in Moscow is continuing its home delivery program. Mobile seniors may pick up “grab-and-go” lunches at the back door of the 1912 Center meal site at 412 E. Third St. Meals are available at noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at a cost of $7 for those younger than 60 and a suggested donation of $5 for those 60 and older. Seniors must sign up for either service by calling program President Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779. More information can be found at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
Lewiston’s Senior Nutrition Program, (208) 743-6983, continues its normal home deliveries five days a week for homebound clients. Brown-bag lunches are available for pickup from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunches are distributed curbside on the east side of the Community Center, 1424 Main St. Cost is $5 for those younger than 60, and $4 is suggested for those 60 and older. Preordering isn’t necessary.