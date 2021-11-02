For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Mondays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center (VCC), 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Painting class, noon to 3 p.m., VCC.
Tuesdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, VCC.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, VCC.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., VCC.
- Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursdays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, VCC.
- Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, VCC.
- Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Fridays
- Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, VCC.
- Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
- Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
- Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, VCC.
- Pinochle, 1-4 p.m., VCC.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.