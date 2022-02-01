For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Mondays

  • Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
  • Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
  • Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.

Tuesdays

  • Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
  • Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Wednesdays

  • Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
  • Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
  • Pinochle, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
  • Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Thursdays

  • Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
  • Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Fridays

  • Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
  • Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

