Yoga/low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Foot care, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesdays
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Free document shredding (small bags at a time), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lobby of Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesdays
Yoga/low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) and 10-11 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 9-10 a.m. 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursdays
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Free document shredding, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lobby of Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Bridge group, fourth Thursday only, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Fridays
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
