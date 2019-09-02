The phrase “in the blink of an eye” describes how life’s circumstances can change quickly and dramatically. The phrase is even more apt when talking about modern ways to improve vision. No longer are the visually impaired confined to peering through thick, heavy eyeglasses. Most people now have myriad options for seeing more clearly. Additional treatments, still in the conceptual phase, are within sight.
This month, Golden Times takes a look at four current options for seeing with “new” eyes. Two are familiar surgical interventions — cornea remodeling and cataract surgery. The other two are tech tools — cell phone applications and OrCam wearable devices — that may be eye openers for many (pun intended).
Text-to-Speech Technologies
Text-to-speech (TTS) or speech synthesis technology doesn’t alter the eye’s physical ability to see. Instead, these applications read aloud what our eyes should be seeing.
At their most basic, TTS systems are computer programs that transform written words or symbols into spoken human language.
TTS can open up the reading world to the blind, individuals with severely limited eyesight and those with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia. It allows users to “read” books, newspapers and menus, browse the internet — and even learn a new language. It’s handy, too, for quick language translations of menu items or passages in a book.
TTS apps
TTS systems have been used in various software and hardware products for more than 40 years, and have grown exponentially in the past two decades. Now, TTS applications can be downloaded onto cell phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers. They’re available from multiple vendors and target various users. Some are designed for personal or home-based use, while others may better suit an educational or office setting. Apps come in a range of capabilities and prices. Some are free; others allow free trails or samples before purchase.
These four apps were rated among the best for personal use in 2019.
Audio Book Reader is the most basic, reading e-books aloud on your current device. A single voice is used, but pitch and speed can be customized. It is free.
Natural Reader allows users to choose from among 56 voices in nine languages to hear text in Word and PDF documents, e-books, web pages and more. It’s available in three plans: Web Free includes unlimited use of basic voices and up to 20 minutes of premium voices; Web Premium costs $9.99 per month for premium voices and as many as 1 million characters of speech; and Premium Plus makes all features available for $15.99 per month.
Voice Dream Reader is designed specifically for mobile devices. Users can choose from among 186 voices and 30 languages to read aloud documents, web articles and e-books. The cost to download the app is $7.99 for Android and $14.99 for iOS. Additional voices can be purchased.
Zabaware Text-to-Speech Reader has several voice options to read aloud any text. The free version grants access to the basic synthesized voice. Upgrade packages for more realistic-sounding voices start at $24.95 for a one-time purchase.
OrCam
OrCam wearable devices are tiny cameras that verbally communicate captured images into the ear. The latest models resemble a slender thumb drive commonly used in computer USB ports. They attach to the frames of ordinary eyeglasses. Because the trade-marked OrCam devices are designed to respond to subtle hand signals, wearers require training to use them effectively.
OrCam MyReader 2.0 reads, then speaks printed text such as newspapers, magazines, books, invitations, greeting cards, menus, product labels, digital screens, e-mails, text messages, etc. Its most souped-up model reads 14 languages, including Hebrew; its typical fluency is in English, Spanish and French.
OrCam MyEye 2.0 has MyReader capabilities plus the ability to identify nonprint objects within the user’s visual field. Examples include bar codes, money, colors and even faces.
OrCam devices can be purchased online from numerous vendors, as well as through credentialed and licensed brick-and-mortar eye care professionals.
Advertised prices for the devise itself range from $3,500 for MyReader to $4,500 for MyEye. Costs may be eligible for insurance subsidy, depending on documentable medical need.
For those who are uncomfortable downloading and using TTS applications or for individuals who don’t own a cell phone or computer of any kind, OrCam devices can be worth the surprising price tag. It’s a one-time investment in seeing — and hearing — more clearly.
Eye Surgery
Surgical intervention physically alters patients’ eyes to improve vision. It is accomplished by surgeons who use a laser light device to either remodel a faculty cornea or replace a cloudy lens (cataract, see related column on Page 8). Eye surgery typically requires referral from an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
Cornea remodeling — or keratomileusis — is the most common type of vision correction surgery. It alters the cornea — the clear membrane forming the front of the eye — so light rays bend properly and focus clearly on the retina. The surgery is used to correct nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia) and astigmatism (football-shaped, rather than round, eyeball).
Costs for cornea remodeling surgery range from less than $300 to more than $4,000 per eye. It’s viewed as elective surgery (not medically necessary) by Medicare and by many private insurers.
Cataract surgery with lens implantation is the second-most commonly performed vision correction surgery. By age 80, more than half of Americans either have had lens replacement or need it to see clearly.
A cataract is a clouded, hardened lens. Most cataracts are related to aging, though some medical conditions or injuries may cause them to develop. It may take years to become noticeable. Symptoms of cataracts include blurred or dim vision; increased difficulty seeing at night; need for brighter light for reading and other close-up activities; seeing halos and glare around lights; frequent changes in prescriptions for eyeglasses or contact lenses; and fading or yellowing of colors.
Costs for cataract surgery range from about $3,600 to $6,000 per eye. Medicare and private insurers usually cover costs of cataract surgery.
If surgical intervention is contemplated, there are many qualified eye care specialists and clinics in the Quad City area able to guide patients through the process. Additional options are within a few hours’ drive.
MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR EYE CARE
Federal insurance coverage for vision correction is complicated.
Medicare has many moving parts (Part A, Part B, Part C, Part D), with many exceptions and provisional inclusions. Making definitive statements about what will or won’t be covered by Medicare is best left to the professionals.
Below is a general guideline, compiled from online sources generated by government and non-government agencies. It can be used as a starting point for discussions about payment plans with eye care providers. Also, patients may be required to pay a portion of eye care that is eligible for Medicare coverage. More information on Medicare and private insurance coverage can be found online (see sidebar).
Medicare Covered
Cataract surgery, covering medically necessary parts
Not Covered
Regular eye exams except for chronic conditions such as cataracts or glaucoma
Eyeglasses or contact lenses except for one pair or set after cataract surgery
Cornea remodeling unless it can be successfully argued as medically necessary
Not all eye care professionals are doctors
OPHTHALMOLOGISTS are eye doctors who provide medical and surgical eye care.
Has a medical degree plus 4 years of specialized medical training.
Licensed to practice medicine and surgery; specializes in eye and vision care.
Qualified to diagnose and treat eye diseases; perform eye surgery; prescribe and fit corrective lenses
OPTOMETRISTS are eye doctors who provide vision care and eye care services.
Earn a doctor of optometry degree (OD)
Licensed to practice optometry
Licensed to perform eye exams and vision tests; detect diseases, injuries, eye disorders; treat eye conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism; prescribe and fit corrective lenses
OPTICIANS aren’t eye doctors. They can’t give eye exams, but provide care for patients’ eyeglasses and contact lenses.
Earn a 1- or 2-year degree, certificate or diploma
Fill prescriptions from an eye doctor
Check lens prescriptions, take facial measurements and order products
Provide, adjust and repair glasses, frames and contact lenses
Help decide which type of lenses and frames will work best
Online resources
Additional information on vision tools, surgery, costs and payment options can be found at these websites:
Medicare and Private Insurance Coverage
Surgical Interventions
www.aao.org (American Academy of Ophthalmology)
www.nei.nih.gov (National Eye Institute)