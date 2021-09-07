When Barry Barnes started working in construction, he and his buddies would use the filters from Winston cigarettes as earplugs.
They didn’t do the trick. Decades of noise from drills and heavy machinery, including loaders and crushers, reduced his ability to hear by more than 50 percent.
“We thought we were invincible,” Barnes said. “I didn’t take care of my ears the way I do now.”
The 80-year-old Lewiston man started looking for solutions when his hearing deteriorated 30 years ago.
Like many others with hearing difficulties, Barnes began using hearing aids to listen to the world around him. The devices allow him to continue participating in what matters most.
“I golf twice a week with my friends and take boats up the river,” he said. “I have a great relationship with my children. I’m doing everything I physically can, and the reason I can do that is because of hearing aids.”
But they don’t come without a price, and Barnes says the “good ones will cost you.”
Hearing aid costs vary widely, ranging from $1,000 to upward of $5,000 for a set. Additional costs can accrue once evaluations and fittings are factored in.
A recent study published on the website seniorliving.org surveyed U.S. adults age 55 or older and found more than a quarter of respondents don’t use hearings aids because of the expense. The appearance of hearing aids also was cited as an impediment, but cost seems to be the biggest factor, with almost 90 percent of respondents saying price played a role in their purchase decision.
The expense is worth it for Barnes, who says he couldn’t do without his hearing aids.
“It would still be worthwhile, even if it cost three times as much,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Sick of missing out
Dr. Elizabeth O’Neil, an audiologist at Valley Facial Plastics & ENT in Lewiston, said by the time patients come in, they’re already tired of not being able to hear.
“When you think of hearing aids, you think of my grandma,” O’Neil said. “But hearing aids are really about quality of life.”
According to the senior living.org study, 28 percent of people age 60 and older with poor hearing rely on hearing aids — that’s about 17 million people nationwide.
Dr. Anne Simon, an audiologist with Simon Audiology and Tinnitus in Lewiston, said that, in her experience, the primary reason people get hearing aids is to improve their relationships. Some individuals with more profound hearing loss could benefit from a cochlear implant.
“People come in for a first visit, just a hearing test, because they don’t know what’s going on,” Simon said. “They want to hear from their grandchildren about what they did at school, or from their spouse about how their day went.”
Hearing loss makes it difficult for people to participate in conversations.
They may frequently ask others to repeat themselves or speak up, causing friction between loved ones and, often, unassuming members of the public. Loss of hearing might cause someone to avoid social gatherings and noisy places altogether.
Simon says when patients first come in for a consultation, they often appear sad.
“They’re not happy. Something’s not right in life, so they go through the process to get hearing aids,” she said. “From the moment they first turn it on, they’ll start joking with us and laughing.”
Many ask, “Why didn’t I do this sooner?”
The clinic’s clientele includes people in a broad age range, from their 30s on up into their 90s.
Simon says the worst thing people can do when experiencing hearing loss is to let frustration keep them from getting treatment.
The seniorliving.org study also analyzed data from the National Health Interview Survey and found that people older than 60 who have hearing loss but don’t use hearing aids are twice as likely to report frequent symptoms of depression than those who the devices.
People sometimes don’t realize they’re struggling to hear, Simon said. “It creeps up slowly. They may think something else is going on — like memory problems — when they’re just not hearing properly.”
Missing out on conversations can increase feelings of loneliness and isolation, which is why Barnes says he hasn’t considered taking the hearing aids off.
“I don’t feel handicapped,” he said. “It’s a fact of life to me.”
One of his grandchildren comes by once a week for dinner. Without hearing aids, Barnes says he might be caught smiling and shaking his head. Instead, he developed a meaning-ful relationship.
“To be able to talk and have a relationship with her is huge,” he said. “If I couldn’t hear her, that would be devastating.”
It’s not one-size-fits all
When shopping for hearing aids, buyers should be cautious of misleading claims. The devices can’t restore normal hearing, according Simon, but they can improve hearing by amplifying certain sounds.
“You have to be careful of ordering something that’s not tuned for your hearing loss,” she said. “ ‘One size fits all’ is generally not going to work well. We call them over-the-counter hearing aids.”
What works on one person, may not work for someone else. She encourages people, if they’re feeling like something’s off, to see an audiologist and get a full evaluation of their hearing.
But it may take time to find the best fit. The devices need to be programmed properly, and the user needs to be taught how to adjust them. Barnes said he’d tried three different styles before finding a pair that felt just right.
“If your hearing is bad, you’re most likely going to have to go through a few sets of hearing aids to find what works,” he said.
Hearing aids can be fitted on or behind the ear, and even inside the ear canal. According to Simon’s website, the “receiver-in-canal” style, which is smaller and less visible, represents most modern-day fittings.
Technological advances have produced a range of hearing aid options that improve the ability to hear in specific situations. Some models feature external microphones and wireless connectivity.
“Hearing aids aren’t just for hearing better anymore,” Simon said. “We can pair hearing aids to smartphones or the television. There’s always new, more sophisticated ways to process sound that helps us hear in varied environments.”
Hearing for your health
Choosing to forgo treatment not only makes it difficult to communicate, but also may lead to health consequences down the road, according to Simon. And while there’s no cure, amplification devices are useful at helping people with a range of needs.
“The studies are clear,” she said. “People who treat their hearing loss fare much better, as the years go by, than people who put it off.”
Hearing loss is one of the most common medical conditions affecting older adults, according to Torrance Memorial Medical Center. The lack of stimulation reduces the brain’s ability to process speech.
According to O’Neil, hearing loss has been linked to dementia.
“You’ve got to keep your brain active,” she said. “People miss out on a lot of things when hearing loss goes untreated. They become withdrawn.”
Simon agrees that auditory deprivation can even keep the brain from staying stay fine-tuned.
“Their quality of life is better when they act sooner,” she said. “If you want to stay sharp as you age, treating your hearing is the best way to help yourself.”
