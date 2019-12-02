The first few times you experience something, those times are held the deepest in your memory. And so all my early Christmas memories are without electricity. Real candles on the tree branches. The tree going up on Dec. 24 and coming down on Dec. 26. Unwrapped presents. Tons of snow outside. Hot chocolate. One spectacular night of walking the sidewalks of a big city to press our noses against the store windows to admire the displays.
Christmas season was an exciting four weeks. People were unusually friendly. Strangers smiled and spoke. Music was played on loudspeakers at the bigger stores for all to enjoy as they walked down the snowy sidewalks. School lessons were shorter in December, to accommodate daily pageant practice. They were Christmas pageants then, with Jesus front and center in the skits and songs. The audience sang along with “Silent Night” to close the program. We wore costumes of frilly crepe paper to be a jingle bell or a white sheet angel gown or gunnysack shepherd shirts.
Stores weren’t open on weekends or holidays in the 1940s. Over the four-day Thanksgiving weekends, they were magically transformed into Christmas wonderlands. There were gifts for sale, window displays, model trains circling little villages with boxcar loads of presents. Dancing dolls whirled on skating rinks of snow-frosted mirrors. Teddy bears read storybooks to their fluffy little cubs.
The deep-snow winters of the 1940s and ’50s lent to the magic, along with sledding parties, snow forts, snowball fights, hot chocolate with real whipped cream. Homemade maple syrup poured onto freshly fallen snow banks turned into snow candy. We had sturdy sleds then — solid wood with metal runners and steering arms.
Families walked the woods to choose the Christmas tree. We used white fir for the widely spaced branches (candle-flame security). Father nailed two flat boards into an X, with a long nail pointing up. The tree was secured onto the nail, and then tied firmly in the back to a doorknob or sturdy windowsill. Those Xs were pretty tippy.
The tree decorations were beautiful. Mother helped us make garlands of red and green construction paper rings, and of popcorn on long strings. We had pine cones dipped in mucilage and glitter, little ribbon ornaments and tiny mirrors with lace edgings. The candles were the size of birthday candles, set into small metal holders with clips. We carefully hung the lead-foil icicles — they were fragile and easily snapped. Icicles were the crowning touch. They reflected all of the colors and every flicker of the candles. Father lit the candles with long wooden matches. We burned half of the candles on Christmas Eve and finished them on the evening of Christmas Day.
Our gifts were not wrapped or piled under the tree days in advance. Christmas gift wrapping wasn’t a “thing” until the 1950s. If a gift or book was wrapped, maybe from a grandparent, it was with brown paper and tied with white string. Scotch tape wasn’t around yet, either. It was awesome to get up on Christmas morning and run to your heap of toys, games and books. We each had our spot in order of our ages — Jimmy first, at the left side of the tree. There were spaces between each stack, and we knew which one to run for!
Imagine no messes. No torn papers, plastic packaging or garbage bags. This added to the beauty of Christmas. We recycled everything then — it was wasteful not to. In the later 1950s, when wrapping paper was commonly used, we carefully opened our presents and laid the paper aside to be smoothed, folded and stored for next year. Mother and I still do this, and probably so do thousands of other mothers and daughters. I have several pieces of gift wrap from Bettie’s baby shower in 1963, lining the shelves of our china closet.
Stores were heavily decorated at Christmas time. Bigger towns hung garlands, bells and wreaths on the street lights. Christmas carols played everywhere. Homes didn’t have outdoor decorating, but then, most of them didn’t even have electricity. A tree inside, a wreath on the front door, a candle or two in a windowsill was festive enough. Outdoor lights can be so garish, and big displays look more like they belong in a comic strip than in a Christmas setting. Our Christmas wasn’t for “show.” It was for children, church services, families and friends and for helping others in need.
Our family did as most back then in helping out. I remember Mother and Father packing up a box or two with jars of canned fruit, a plate of homemade cookies and candies, maybe a fruitcake or a homemade pie. We took them around to people who might not otherwise have Christmas treats — bachelor neighbors, elderly couples, widows. We received boxes too, from neighbors who might slip in a toy or two for the little ones. Boxes were never “dropped off.” They came with a holiday visit, a shared cup of hot coffee or hot chocolate and the gift of time spent together.
— Sandy Bingman, 76, of Pomeroy