Remembering the New Year’s Eve with the Big Boom

Throughout history, mankind has celebrated special events with unique rituals. Many cultures engage in grand activities to usher in the New Year. In the case of folks on the Hill, I don’t remember Dick Clark in Pierce or Weippe counting down the New Year’s Eve ball drop. We didn’t have millions of people around the globe watching as we celebrated.
Living in the remote areas of Clearwater County required a lot of imagination when it came to celebrating certain holidays. Most areas don’t allow the use of “real” fireworks because of concerns of forest fires. The “rocket’s red glare” was substituted by the muzzle flash of a hunting rifle. Independence Day was tame by some standards. The sounds of New Year’s Eve were usually muffled by six feet of snow. Dad would break out his Remington Model 70 along with other partying neighbors to pop off a few rounds. It was just to let people know that we took the New Year very seriously. That practice is frowned upon in larger cities.
Cardiff Spur is a small settlement between Pierce and Headquarters. To say it’s quiet is a massive understatement. There is one particular New Year that stands out to scores if not hundreds of residents on the Hill to this day. About 60 years ago, a group of local dads decided to go all out with their merrymaking. Some may not even remember the particular holiday prior to this event, but everyone in Cardiff Spur knew what happened afterwards.
The four men who — will go unnamed except for the fictious names of Frosty, Bob, Hank and Dallas — wanted to go the extra mile with their revelry. I don’t know if it was some high-octane eggnog or just something that happens when guys get an idea, but they decided to put some dynamite on a stump and set it off. Actually, it was more than “some.” It was more like a half case.
No one, including those who did it, had a clue what was about to happen. Maybe a little noise or a little shaking were to be expected. Oh no; it was much more than that. As the kids watched from inside the house, the detonation occurred. Fortunately, some favorable laws of physics caused the windows to be sucked outwardly. When the sonic boom had finally dissipated, smoke had cleared and seismographs had settled down, every window in the area had been reduced to subatomic particles.
There were no physical injuries from the blast, but relational wounds took some time to mend. The wives of the revelers and surrounding neighbors were not at all amused with the results. It ended up being a banner year for local glass companies who serviced the Hill.
The crater that remained was eventually forgotten, but not who or what caused it. These men became legends of life on the Hill. Speculation may exist regarding the “Big Bang Theory,” but there is no speculation as to the “Big Boom.” It’s a matter of public record in the minds of those who saw, heard and felt it.
My thanks to Randy Marshall who provided specific, eyewitness details for this article. He was one of the kids looking outside when it happened.
Happy New Year!
Ward, 71, lived in Headquarters from 1948 to ’70. He graduated from Pierce High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College). He’s now retired and living in Columbia, S.C., with Beth, his wife of 47 years. His goal with this column is to share the bonds of community developed on the Hill. His stories are fairly true — the names may or may not be changed to protect the guilty — with thanks to the many friends from Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe (and all the little wide spots between these towns) who enriched his life and fueled these memories.