Editor’s note:Columnist Ruth Bosserman has put her writing on hold as she heals from a fall in September that broke her leg. She looks forward to resuming her writing again soon. Here is a piece submitted by her granddaughter.
My name is Holly Rourick, one of Ruth’s granddaughters.
When I was in the third grade, we were given an assignment to write a letter to someone special to ask about a Christmas they remembered. I chose my wonderful grandma. To my delight, I received a handwritten letter back on yellow paper with holiday stickers attached. It has been a keepsake since 1988. This letter was my first recollection of what it meant that my grandma was adopted. Since it is such a special story to her and turned into a dear memory for me, I wanted to share it with her readers.
Dear Holly,
I enjoyed your letter asking me about a Christmas I remembered when I was a child.
The most unusual Christmas I’ve spent was the year I was six years old and lived at the Children’s Home. Because all the children who lived there had no real home, many clubs, lodges and other organizations wanted to make our Christmas very special. They furnished wonderful gifts for us and gave us a party in the big living area of the Home.
There was a beautiful tree and Santa came to see us. He passed out bags of candy and popcorn balls. Several children had been chosen to put on a program for Santa and some other guests. I was an angel in a white costume with golden wings and golden rope tinsel in my hair. I said a little poem that was a welcome for our guests. Then Santa handed out the gifts and there was an enormous box for me! It was almost as big as I was! In it was a doll, a crib, a doll buggy and a little wardrobe that contained the doll’s clothes.
I was so excited! But then I saw a nice man talking to my best friend Ida Mae. It was her Dad.
He hugged her and watched her open her gifts. All at once I felt so sad because none of my family was there.
Please don’t feel sorry for me Holly. By the next Christmas, I had been adopted by a nice couple and I lived happily ever after!
With love, Grandma
Though I was young, I knew her letter was a treasure and had it safely tucked away. It also made me realize how blessed I was and the importance of family.
Over the years, I have had the honor of hearing more stories about Grandma’s life and accomplishments. Many of you have heard her speak at The Coffee With The Girls event sponsored by the Northwest Children’s Home in Lewiston or read her book, The Tenth Child. We hope that her readers have enjoyed hearing about her life and are as blessed by her writings as we are. Our family wishes you a very Merry Christmas!
If anyone would like to send a card or note to Ruth, her address is: Avalon Progressive Care, 1937 Second Ave, Clarkston, WA 99403. Please, no visitors at this time.