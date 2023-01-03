Cottonwood Community Hall
506 King St., basement, Cottonwood, (208) 792-2465, meals at noon Tuesdays.
Craig Mountain Senior Center
413 Nezperce St., Winchester, (208) 924-6581, meals at noon Wednesdays.
Daley Senior Care
30302 Harley Lane, Culdesac, (208) 791-7438, meals at 1 and 4 p.m. daily.
Friendly Senior Citizens of Troy
100 S. Main St., Troy, (208) 835-6092, dine-in or pick-up; noon Nov. 5 and 19.
Grangeville Senior Center
108 Truck Route, Grange-ville, (208) 983-2033, meals are at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Juliaetta-Kendrick Senior Citizens Center
104 S. Sixth St., Kendrick, (208) 289-5031, meals from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kamiah Senior Center
125 N. Maple St., Kamiah, (208) 935-0244, meals at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Lewiston Community Center
1424 Main St., Lewiston, (208) 743-6983, meals at noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Moscow Senior Center
412 E. Third St., Moscow, (208) 882-1562, noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Nezperce Senior Citizens
501 Cedar St., Nezperce, (208) 937-2465, noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Orofino Senior Center
930 Michigan Ave., Orofino, (208) 476-4238, noon Tuesdays and Fridays.
Palouse Senior Meals
220 E. Main St., Palouse, (509) 878-2301, meals at noon on Wednesdays.
Pomeroy Senior Center
695 Main St., Pomer-oy, (509) 843-3308, noon Mondays, Wed-nesdays and Fridays.
Potlatch Senior Citizens
Potlatch Senior Citizens Meal Site, 645 Pine St., Potlatch, (208) 875-1071, meals at noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Pullman Senior Center
190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Northside Entrance, Pullman, (509) 338-3307, meals at noon on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Riggins Odd Fellows Building
121 S. Lodge St., Riggins, (208) 628-4147, meals at noon on Tuesdays.
Spud Hill Seniors
401 Line St., Deary, (208) 877-1717, meals at noon on Tuesdays.
Valley Community Center
549 Fifth St., Clarkston, (509) 758-3816, noon Tues-days, Thursdays, Fridays.
Weippe Hilltop Senior Citizens Center
115 First St. W., Weippe, (208) 435-4553, meals at noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Pullman Meals on Wheels
(509) 397-4305.
Valley Meals on Wheels
(208) 799-5767.
