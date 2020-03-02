I called him “the pest” when my mother was not around. She liked Freddie, even when he still had egg on his face from breakfast, or when his hair was a tousled mess because he hadn’t bothered to brush it. He was three years younger than I was, and at 12, I felt I had outgrown anyone of such a terrible age — especially a boy.
His family lived just across the back fence from us in Clarkston. It was an old house, used as a rental, with a long driveway leading to a barn on the back. It was where they stored their car. The long driveway was lined with ancient lilac bushes that managed to bloom magnificently each year.
Every few days, Freddie would come knocking at the back door to see if I would come out and play ball. I would suddenly remember that I had to practice my violin, something my mother thought I neglected too often.
Because of that excuse, she didn’t dare send me out to play ball with Freddie. I practiced so much that I actually got moved up one chair in the school orchestra. That didn’t sit well with Katie Green and Melva Jensen. My moving up caused me to sit between them. They practiced together so that they could stay the same in ability and always be together.
Because of Freddie, I kept practicing, and one day, Mr. Wayne, the director, moved me up one more chair — and I was a bit ahead of Melva Jensen. She didn’t care because she had Katie back beside her.
One day, someone knocked on the front door and when I answered, there stood Freddie. I guess he thought that he might have better luck if he came to the front door.
“Would you like to go to the movies?” he began. “I have lots of looneum so that we both can get in.”
It was during the days of World War II. Aluminum was a much-needed metal for war defense, and yes, we kids could get into the movies simply by bringing old aluminum pans and kettles to the theater.
I was appalled. I could never face my friends if I showed up at the theater with a younger boy. It made me gag to think of it.
He bothered me less during the winter, but when spring came and the lilacs along his driveway were so beautiful, here he came with a huge bouquet, wrapped in newspaper.
My mother was ecstatic. You would have thought he meant them for her, but he specifically gave them to me, with a big smile. I even felt kindly toward him for a moment or two. Mother took over, and soon had them arranged in a large vase.
Freddie left and before long a terrible odor filled the dining room where the lilacs had been placed.
“What is that smell?” I asked mother. She ran to get the newspaper the lilacs had been wrapped in. She dropped it quickly and began carrying the lilacs to the back porch. “Freddie has wrapped these lilacs in the same paper that fish were wrapped in,” she shouted back to me.
We knew that Freddie’s dad loved to fish and sometimes took Freddie with him. They had no doubt been out that morning, returning with a good catch.
This question has lingered to haunt me all these years. Did Freddie finally find a way to get even with me? Did those years of my being too busy for him finally make him want to even the score? Or was he just the neighbor boy who wanted to share the lovely lilacs with me in spite of my attitude?
Who knows?
— Ruth Bosserman, 91, of Clarkston