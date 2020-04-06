I have never been locked up for any reason. It was a strange turn of events when at age 91, I was suddenly in the midst of a massive incarceration of all the residents of a retirement home.
What had we all done to merit such treatment? We just happened to be alive when a worldwide pandemic of such unheard-of capabilities sent countries reeling under its force.
At first, visitors could enter our building, using a single entrance that leads to the office. Once there, identification was taken, temperatures were taken, and those visitors could remain for only one hour.
My daughter helped me get a case of bottled water, soup and other necessities up to my room on the second floor. She soon had to leave, and that was the last time she could visit me, as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee decreed that nursing homes and retirement homes should be on total lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Now, I can only leave if I have a doctor’s appointment. My daughter can pick me up but has to wait outside the building until I join her. When we return, I have to say goodbye outside, because only I can reenter the building. Once inside, my temperature will be taken before I can return to my apartment.
One bright spot is mealtime: The food is wonderful here, and we sit at tables for four and visit and discuss the boredom of the lockdown. Last night, we enjoyed our choices for dinner. A tall waiter approached our table and asked Bob, Charlene, Eva and me if we would like some mousse.
“Moose?” questioned Bob. “We’ve had our dinner and you didn’t offer moose.”
“I have dessert for you,” was the tactful reply. At other tables I heard him quietly offering chocolate pudding.
Many activities have been eliminated for the good of all. No more planned card games, trivia, chapel service, communion, exercise class, family and pet visits — even the hair salon has been closed. No foot care appointments are allowed. All this to protect us from that deadly virus. We are the most vulnerable age group, and we can only be grateful that we are living here — even with all the restrictions.
We will be all right. Protected as we are, we are left to entertain ourselves. There is a huge library here, we have TV and the internet, we get the newspaper and other periodicals, puzzles we can work on in the library. Some of us like to write, play an instrument, engage in our own exercise routine, or best of all, simply sink into our favorite chair and take a nap. Those in charge here, and God, are taking good care of us.
— Ruth Bosserman, 91, Evergreen Estates, Clarkston