I arrived at the park wrapped in a canvas shroud. The unveiling was met with cheers from the joyful crowd. Children stood on nearby benches to catch the best glimpse of my bronze face and outstretched arms. Flowers seemed to nod their heads in approval as the heavy drapes were removed. The daylight hurt my eyes. A child picked a blossom and placed it in one of my palms. I suddenly felt alive.
That year, I was silent witness to picnics spread across the grass and fireworks that lit the night sky. Ladies wore bonnets as they displayed food. Children competed in sack races, and men played horseshoes. The people rubbed my hands until they felt warm. It was good to have company.
As years passed, I saw changes as subtle or violent as the weather that assaulted me. Rain fell like teardrops down my face. Loving couples who once slipped onto the benches to watch the stars no longer linger here. The park became a gathering place for people organizing protests. They chanted and made speeches. Women marched for rights. Union workers rallied and carried picket signs. War opponents protested. Those against gun ownership marched the paths toward government buildings after gathering here. Civil rights protesters rallied. Oh, yes, I’ve seen history taking place right under my nose.
An errant newspaper fell near my feet. It featured a story about city budgets being cut. Park maintenance suffered. Trash cans overflowed. Graffiti was sprayed on concrete barriers. Once-neatly trimmed shrubbery became overgrown. Flower beds were bulldozed for parking lots. Park benches now hold vagrants and the homeless, who huddle together or spread themselves to sleep. Can you imagine: Someone even peed on my feet.
One day, the sun came out and crowds came again. I felt hope spring forth. My people are returning, I thought.
I was wrong. These weren’t joyous faces. The crowd was filled with angry voices. Tear this thing down. It’s an insult, an atrocity, a symbol of hate. Me? Those people hacked parts of my finger as trophies. A truck arrived with a hoist that pulled me from above, and a torch burned me. I thudded into the bed of the truck.
I have seen unrest before, even heard similar voices. Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. The past cannot be erased. Change comes in increments. Progress has been made, however slowly. This country will move toward a different future, but I won’t be here to see it. It’s kind of a shame, because I look forward to what the people of the U.S. will do to improve their lives.
Yes, history comes in waves. It may feel like the ship is sinking, but turbulence passes, and new routes are charted by the compass of the past. My hope is that this nation finds its true north.
— Hazel Christiansen, 77, of Lewiston