The “Housepapa” I speak about here is my son-in-law, Larry Dahlberg. I live with him and my daughter, Debby. An added plus for an old lady is being wanted by someone in your family when you reach an age or level of infirmity where you just don’t want to be alone when you die.
I used to envision my body lying dead for days before being discovered by someone. That’s when I was living alone in my own apartment before coming here — where my wishes are respected.
For instance, the other night at 11 p.m., I fell seriously ill and I called up Housepapa on my cellphone.
In a minute, he was by my side.
“No doctor, no hospital,” I said.
“If you were my mama, you would find yourself in an ambulance,” he said, “but you are Debby’s mama.”
I know my body, and an inner voice said, “This incident is over now.”
There has been no recurrence of that episode; but if there ever is, I know how to handle it. You don’t have to worry about this old lady. This old lady has taken care of hundreds of serious illnesses.
I am almost 95. That will be a milestone for me. I really have an inner knowing that I will be 103 when I pass, and that will be exciting for me. I know that this life is only an infinitesimal part of our total existence. God would not create the human body just to exist for a short while. No. We are eternal. With every fiber of my being, I know this. And I know that what is truly wonderful is the spirit that lives within us.
I know that we were created as spirits before this world was formed, and that we wanted a place where we could go have children — human children of our own. This all makes sense to me, and I always search for knowledge, above all else. Yes, I have a couple of degrees, but that isn’t how I know these things. The Holy Ghost is what teaches me.
And Housepapa and my daughter help to take care of my aging body. I take care of my spirit, and they take care of my body.
In addition, I have a caregiver with a loving heart and knowing hands that are magic. When she rubs your back with lotion, you know you are cherished.
Housepapa just fixed me lunch, and it was yummy. I am blessed.
— Helen Jonutz, 94, of Lewiston
