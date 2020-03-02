I’m in an exercise class where it seems no one ever dies. I know that is a bold statement, but it’s true. These are people that are anything but young, but for decades they’ve come to the same instructor, wherever she teaches. They fill the big exercise room three times a week. They could (and have) made college-age students feel shame as they try to keep up.
One such student had to come because he had missed too many physical education classes at the college. I saw the condescending look on his face at first, as he prepared to wipe us all out; but in about 10 minutes, he was panting to keep up.
One retired doctor is soon turning 94. I’m just 5 months younger. One couple who are 88 have been coming to the classes for years. At various times one or the other of them has undergone surgery, but they’re back as soon as the wounds heal. My next door neighbor is up and in her swimsuit before 4:30 a.m. She drives herself to the aquatic center in Clarkston and is the first one into the pool. I’ve never seen her sick.
I think I’ve figured it out, though — this is the generation that went through the Great Depression. The older I get, the more grateful I am to have known hunger, to have been given the guts to depend on myself for my needs, not whine to my kids or neighbors for help.
Having been born in 1926, I knew nothing of the onset of the Depression years until one fateful day at our home in Rosholt, S.D.: Half of the barn had been a chicken coop, and as I was cleaning it out, trying to make it into a theater, I discovered bankruptcy papers. I didn’t know what that meant, so I showed the papers to Mama and Papa. Their faces turned red with embarrassment as they explained to their 10-year-old daughter how the 1929 stock market crash changed our lives.
“Helen, when you were 3 years old, the Great Depression hit,” Papa explained. “We all thought that, ‘This is America, the greatest country in the world — we’d soon figure out how to make this end.’ But in another year, the banks all closed. We had a lot of money in the bank, but we lost every cent. There was no Federal Reserve then.”
“Papa lined up with everyone else in a long line, hoping to get a little bit,” Mama said, “but when there were only two men ahead of him, the banker came out with tears rolling down his cheeks. He said, ‘Men, I am so sorry, but there isn’t a penny left in the bank.’ That’s when we became really poor — just like everyone else.”
My formerly well-fixed parents had to learn to be poor. We didn’t feel it badly for a couple of years, until the drought took every rancher’s dream of making it through with the next big crop. Mama lost the two hired girls, and Papa had to let go of the 12 hired men who helped on the farm.
But I digress. Back to the aging and toughening-up. I can be seen at Smart Fitness three times a week. I’m the one with the chair. I can’t do much aerobics standing with my plaque-blocked artery, but expect to have a procedure to unblock it soon. You can see that I’m anything but a perfect specimen. If I rattled off the litany of serious situations going on in my body, you’d wonder why I’m still alive — but I have an iron will and just won’t give up.
Then, too, I haven’t had cancer, stroke, heart attack or any of the things that have killed people off decades before me — likely because I somehow found the will power to quit smoking cold turkey.
Getting a bachelor’s degree from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston at 85 sharpened my brain. I found it fun and easy. Old dudes and dudettes have had so many experiences in life that they would be an asset to LCSC. It got my juices flowing for sure. I felt 10 years younger going there. I loved every minute of it.
A positive spirit, loving Jesus and one’s fellow man, caring enough for oneself to be clean in body, mind and spirit all contribute to wellness. Throw in exercise every day, and one can age backward, I believe.
— Helen Jonutz, 93, Lewiston
