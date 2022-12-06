One of our favorite things is hearing your stories, and Golden Times readers delivered for this Holiday Gifts edition. Here are the good, bad and ugly gifts our contributors remembered getting and giving.
Christmas mourning
The worst Christmas present I ever got was when I needed a winter coat real bad, and there was a round, soft package under the tree (of course I felt it). I was so happy, until Christmas morning. Opened my present — it was a sleeping bag. I was heart-broken.
— Merry Christmas, Lily Riechers, Lewiston
Early gift carried them through the dark holidays
The entire town of 250 residents in Headquarters was blanketed in six feet of snow for a week that late December in 1965. Every family was off the grid because of downed power lines and fallen trees which cut off the electricity completely.
My sister and I, both preteens, were disappointed — we were home from school and there was no electricity — how were we going to have fun on our much anticipated vacation?
A couple of days before the 25th our parents figured out a way to keep us occupied: They let us open one shared present — a ping pong table!
We played ping ping all that long holiday season by the light of kerosene lanterns and candles. Mom cooked her usual wonderful Christmas dinner in our camper stove as we played on.
To this day we love to play ping pong with our grands, Miles and Lucy, and I never fail to reminisce about that untraditional Christmas all those years ago.
— Don Baney, Lewiston
Gift of a country life: Christmas 1948
Our dad and mom had been asked by my grandmother and great aunts to take over the wheat farm in Garfield County. Till and Mildred Baliss had run it for over 20 years, and they wanted to retire from farming and move to Spokane to be near their daughter Tilly. We — Mom, Dad, Carol, 6½, Kristy, 2, and myself, 4, were going to move into an old two-story farm house on Sweeney Gulch Road near Pomeroy. Dad was going to learn more about farming from Till for a couple of years before he retired. Dad also had helped on that farm for many summers during harvest when he was a boy, and he loved it very much.
Dad and Mom didn’t have much money that Christmas, so Grandma Elsie bought us our shoes and Aunt Aline bought us our coats. Aunt Emma gave us a car. We couldn’t afford a moving van or company, so dad borrowed one of the farm’s wheat trucks, and we loaded all our belongings into the truck for the move from Portland, Ore. We stopped halfway and stayed with Mom’s sister and her husband, who helped us with the rest of our journey.
The trip was rather exciting for Carol and I, as we were happy to leave rainy Portland and live in snow country.
When we got to the old farmhouse, it was snowing and it was blowing through the cracks in the walls. Sister Kristy got so excited about the snow that she was leaning against a window and she broke through out into the snow. Luckily, she wasn’t cut or bruised too badly.
A few days later, she was demonstrating what she had done for Grandma Elsie and Aunt Gerry and fell through the glass a second time. She still wasn’t hurt much and after a brief cry, she could laugh about it and show off her bandaged fingers.
Carol and I slept upstairs with plenty of blankets. We learned we could draw pictures in the frost on the inside of the windows.
Mom decided we should have a turkey for Christmas dinner. She had bought the bread for stuffing but forgot to get sage for seasoning. There was plenty of wild sage around the house, so she went out and picked some to use on the turkey and stuffing. It all smelled good while cooking, but when we tried to eat some, it was so strong with sage it was hardly edible.
The next day Dad wanted to take us for a ride up the gravel road toward the mountains in the snow. The only vehicle we had was the old sedan. Dad said, “We’ll be careful not to get stuck.” We waved goodbye to some family at home and to our neighbors, the Kuhns, as they were outside feeding cows. However, when Dad turned the car around on the way back home, we got very stuck. Dad left us all in the car and hiked the two miles back to the Kuhns’ house. He felt rather embarrassed when he asked Earl Kuhn if he could bring his tractor up and pull us out.
Earl was happy to rescue us, so he and Dad rode the tractor back to where the car was stuck. They used a chain and had us out in no time.
Mom never again stuffed the Christmas turkey with wild sage, and Kristy never again leaned against a pane of glass. Dad caulked all the cracks in the wall and bought a used four-wheel-drive pickup after our first harvest income.
— Cosette Moore, Pomeroy
Disappointing Christmas in the early 1970s
I’ve been more of a tomboy most of my life.
My brother (3½ years younger) would get all the cool gifts I wanted, like car sets, a pup tent, a jackknife, etc., and similar “boys’ toys.”
My family was determined to turn me into a young lady so I got everything I didn’t want nor liked at all, like a toy vacuum cleaner, a toy clothes iron, a doll and a dress.
I always had a closet full of clothes that had the tags still on them that I refused to wear.
I neither wanted nor used any of these things, and my family was always surprised when the holidays would depress me.
My brother always liked most of these gifts I got as it meant a double Christmas for him — as he would get these items I didn’t want.
I never did get that pup tent.
— Linda Meyer, Pullman
The gift of giving
My father was a letter carrier for a rural route in Minnesota. As such, he learned a lot about the families on his route from the mail he delivered and from chatting with the people who’d meet him at their mailboxes.
One December in the early 1960s, my father asked us four kids if we were willing to give up our electric train set. He was sure that two boys in a family on his route would not be getting anything for Christmas. Could we give them the train set? We agreed and set about spiffing up the set and making sure it worked.
My father never told us anything personal about the people on his route, and we didn’t know who that family was.
Fast forward about 40 years: I was in Minnesota visiting my parents. Two men stopped by, and my folks introduced us. The visitors told me they were the boys who got our train set. My father had not only given them the set, but each boy also got a silver dollar. They remembered that Christmas well. That was all they had received for Christmas that year.
— Kay Keskinen, Moscow
The absolute breast gift
When I was told I had breast cancer and a mastectomy was recommended, I didn’t think about looks, I thought about life.
Then I was told they can make new breasts from my stomach and it will all be done the same day. I did this and I was happy with the results. They were able to remove the cancer, I had clear margins and I had breasts.
I shared with the doctor that I now had Barbie boobs because she didn’t have nipples either. He surprised me and said “Oh Jackie, you’re getting nipples.”
So, for Christmas 2018 I started singing “I’m Getting Nipples for Christmas.”
The doctor took tissue from my breast, folded and twisted it and made new nipples to be attached and tattooed. I hadn’t realized what an impact getting nipples would have on me. When I first saw myself after this was completed I thought “Man I Feel like a Woman.” This is a favorite Christmas present.
— Jackie McIver, of Lewiston,is 68. She had a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction in 2017 with her final reconstruction in December 2018. She is the facilitator for the Valley Breast Cancer Support Group and can be reached at jlmcive@hotmail.com. She writes that she’s “always ready to tell my story if it might help someone else.”
A holiday ride to remember
My parents had little money and were always in debt. If it weren’t for my Uncle Lowell, my father’s brother, our childhood Christmases would have been pretty meager. But his generosity to all of us was unfailing.
One year he bought my older sister and brother bicycles and me, a red tricycle. Another year he bought the three of us a piano.
But the best year of all was when I was four and he bought me a rocking horse.
How did he know my heart’s desire? He must have asked my mother.
I had fallen in love with a rocking horse I saw in the window of Meyer and Frank Department Store. My mother and I were walking down a busy street in Portland, Ore., and there it was, surrounded by teddy bears and glittering lights, a large wooden horse with a silky mane and tail and an elaborate leather saddle — the most beautiful thing I had ever seen. I stood there, nose pressed against the cold glass, transfixed.
Hesitantly, I asked my mother, “Do you think maybe Santa might bring me a horse like that?”
She looked worried. “I think that horse is too big for Santa to get in his bag” she said.
I knew that meant “no.”
But there it was on Christmas morning — the same horse! I rode that horse for years, until I was obviously too big for it. I read many books sitting astride him and rocking.
He was my all-time favorite present. I’ve received many lovely Christmas presents over the years, some far more expensive than that rocking horse, but never have I felt the awe and thrill that I felt that Christmas morning in 1943.
— Sharon Taylor, Lewiston
Happy with what we had — except that one year
I was a 17-year-old senior in high school. My entire family and a few friends were gathered around our Christmas tree. We eagerly waited our turn, watching each person open their presents one by one. (I used to open my gifts the night before Christmas after my parents were asleep — then l carefully rewrapped them so they wouldn’t find out. YES! I had the track shoes I’d been hinting about for weeks!)
Now it was my turn. I held up the box ready to act surprised, but soon realized my wonderful shoes were gone.
It was a Malibu Ken Barbie doll instead. In the embarrassment, shock and surprise only a 17-year-old could feel, I shrieked, “I got a MAN for Christmas?!”
I was given my shoes later, but the joke was on me. I’d been discovered and taught a lesson by “Santa.”
• • • • •
My four siblings and I didn’t have a lot of extra money growing up, but my parents gave us everything we needed — their love and as much as they could afford on Christmas. There was usually one store-bought present for each of us and then something homemade to go with it.
I told my husband that I used to dress up marbles with little strips of cloth from my mom’s sewing basket when I was a little girl. I named them and played with them like “dolls.” We were happy with what we had. He was shocked and maybe a little concerned, as he is a retired mental health instructor who married me 45 years ago.
Last Christmas I opened a present from him. It was several assorted-size marbles ... “to replace the ones I’d played with as a child.”
— Janet Fonnesbeck, Lewiston
Secret Santa spread cheer in a lean time
I’m not sure this is my “best” Christmas gift, but it certainly is my most memorable.
It was Christmas 1991, and I was living in Spokane. I was working at MDA (the Muscular Dystrophy Association) and struggling to support myself after a divorce. My office mentor and very good friend Arlene helped me transition into the world of nonprofit. We worked together for many years and remain friends to this day.
That Christmas, I was planning on coming to Clarkston, my hometown and spending the holidays with my mother and sister who had lived here their entire lives. My mother had been diagnosed with lung cancer and was starting radiation treatments, but we were hopeful. She was looking forward to having us come home. My son and his girlfriend were also expected to be there. None of us were financially sound at that time and so the gift exchange was minimal at best.
The morning of Christmas Eve I arrived in Clarkston and my Mom had just received a large box from UPS addressed to the family. There was no return address, so we naturally thought it came from my brother in California. He denied that he had sent it and swore to us it wasn’t him. We opened the box to find a dozen or so individually wrapped gifts with name tags for all of us. We opened them all and just couldn’t figure out who sent them. Mostly they were generic things like gloves and scarves, but nice things that we loved or needed.
The day after Christmas I called UPS to see if they might be able to tell me who shipped it, and they were only able to tell me the name of the business it was shipped from. Well, that business was a medical supply company in Spokane where my friend Arlene’s son worked. So then I knew who was responsible for this wonderful act of kindness and generosity.
Every Christmas I think of Arlene, and to this day she still denies it. But, that smile I saw when I thanked her told it all.
That was our last Christmas with my mother as she lost her battle with cancer the next fall. I will always be thankful for my good friend who helped make my mother’s last Christmas a merry one.
— Janet Driggs, Clarkston
Priceless sounds of the season
We lived in rural Minnesota on a Shetland Pony breeding farm. It was a particularly brutal year. Deep snow, ice and significant wind chill. It was too cold and dangerous to venture out on this particular Christmas Eve. My husband was due home from work at about 5 — well after dark at this time of year in the far north.
I wanted our young daughter to experience the holiday and my husband to feel some Christmas joy. I snuck out to the barn and tied jingle bells to each of the ponies’ halters. Just before my husband was due to arrive home I placed them on the horses. My daughter soon heard the sweet melody and she reached the door just as my husband did. She thought perhaps it was Santa on the roof. They had a good laugh. This is my favorite Christmas memory.
— Submitted by Halette M. Meyer. This story was recounted by her mother, Ruth King in a memoir interview. King lived with Meyer in Potlatch until her death in 2020.
Coal and carrots for slacking off
Christmas 1952. My father was a fighter pilot in World War II. He was stationed in Mississippi. My sister Shirley, age 10 at the time, and my brother Gary, age eight, desperately wanted a pet rabbit for Christmas. My father agreed and they were permitted to have a rabbit, on one condition. They were solely responsible for feeding, watering, cleaning and exercising the rabbit. Not our mother!
As my parents feared, over time the initially diligent pair of siblings began to slack on pet care. Our dad discovered that the children had been lax and that our mother had been doing their pet chores.
Not one for long lectures, harsh words, or physical punishment — but one for “actions speak louder than words” types of consequences, Dad decided to handle the hare care infraction at Christmas. My brother received a stocking full of coal and my sister a stocking full of carrots. That is it — nothing else. ‘Nuf said. Lesson learned. My sister, now 80, has STELLAR husbandry habits.
— Halette M. Meyer, Potlatch