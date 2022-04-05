Ah,spring. The season of warming, planting, baby animals and new chicks hatching.
My friend, Jan, has housed chickens for years. Last year, it was time to purchase newly hatched babies. She cleaned and prepared the chicken coop, then waited for the weather to warm before buying her new little peepers.
It was a cold spring. She put off the purchase, waiting for a warmer time. Finally, she felt it was safe for the babies and went to the local farm store to purchase them. They were sold out. She went to another store. They were sold out, but said “If we get enough people wanting them, we’ll put in an order. Sure enough, Jan wasn’t the only one waiting for it to warm up.
The store called and said, “We’ve put in an order.” On June 4, they called. “Our supplier had a hatch today. You can pick up your 10 chicks on June 6.”
How do they do that? How can they ship two-day old hatchlings safely across several states?
Jan was egg-cited to pick up her little yellow puff balls. She babied them like a mother hen. One died, others were thriving.
You can’t tell hens from roosters in those early stages. As they got older, she called the Future Farmers of America teacher in Clarkston and asked if any of the students could help identify the fast-growing birds to separate the roosters from the hens. He gave her the name of a young man who turned out to be a rooster whisperer. He immediately pointed: “That one’s a rooster.”
By now, these flighty birds were hard to catch, but the student pick him up, quietly talked to him, petted him and took it home.
Now the anticipation of the new layers providing eggs, was just a matter of time. Hens begin to lay around three or four months old. Every day Jan checked to see if they left any smooth oval gifts for her.
None.
From her huge garden, she provided an abundance of produce for her hens to snack on, as well as chick mash. Then she read that sometimes they won’t lay if they have too much. She cut back on the greens in October.
Still no eggs.
November: The treasure hunt still brought no success. It was getting chilly. Hens don’t lay as well in the cold. The lack of eggs was attributed to the weather. Jan started giving her ladies warm oatmeal each day. Talk about spoiled. These birds live in luxury. It was high time for them to start earning their keep.
Still no eggs.
Jan began to think the chicks had been damaged because they’d been shipped while so young. Maybe she’d just give them away or perhaps have a chicken dinner.
Christmas morning. The temperature was in the 30s, but the sun was shining and it was going to be a beautiful day. As usual, Jan warmed the oatmeal and took it to the girls.
What was that in the chicken run? She entered the grassy area. Sure enough, it was an egg. Finally. Maybe there were more inside the coop.
As she entered, a ray of sunlight flashed in at a new angle, illuminating something white in the far dark corner under the roosts. What was it? Getting down for a closer look, she spied a pile of oval-shaped objects. Eggs.
She hurried to get something to collect them. As she counted the eggs, she apologized to the hens.
“I’m so sorry I doubted you. You’ve been laying all along. How in the world did you put them in this pyramid? You were so secretive. I’ve never had chickens all lay their eggs in the same spot before. I bet you think this human is so dumb ... ”
Sixty-three eggs, neatly stacked. Not a single one broken or cracked. How did the heavy, long-clawed, awkward-walking hens manage that?
It was eggs-actly the best present ever. Maybe the Easter Bunny should hire these little girls to help hide eggs this year.
