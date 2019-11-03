Medicare’s annual enrollment period opened last month and will end Dec. 7. This is seniors’ yearly chance to shop for insurance coverage that best meets their needs. People covered by Medicare will have even more plans, with a host of new benefits, to choose from for 2020.
Here are five things to keep in mind:
1. Review your 2020 coverage options. Medicare Advantage plan details change each year, so the policy that was the least expensive or best match for you in 2019 may not be right for 2020. Changes to premiums, deductibles and co-pays can be costly. A recent eHealth analysis of people using eHealthMedicare.com to compare Medicare plans found that fewer than 1 in 10 were enrolled in the lowest cost plan for their personal prescription drug regimen. Those who switched to their optimal drug plan stood to save an average of $900 per year.
2. Look out for drug coverage changes. It’s common for insurance companies to tweak their list of covered drug and prices (see related story on Page 5). That can mean higher out-of-pocket expenses. Check to make sure that the medications you need are still covered by your plan in 2020, and pay close attention to any special rules you need to follow to get the most coverage for your medications. Online tools, including eHealthMedicare.com’s prescription drug coverage comparison tool, can help you find the best option for 2020.
3. Make sure your doctors are still covered. The doctors and hospitals that participate in your Medicare plan’s network often change each year as well. Make sure your preferred providers are covered under your current plan or any new plan that interests you. The amount you’ll pay when you get care from a doctor or hospital that does not participate with your plan will be higher than what you’ll pay if you stay within your plan’s network, and some health insurers won’t cover out-of-network providers at all, except in an emergency.
4. Compare benefits. Along with price comparisons, be sure to review the full range of services and benefits offered by competing Medicare plans. These can include everything from preferred pharmacy and mail-order prescription discounts to dental, vision, hearing and even fitness benefits. And for 2020, many Medicare Advantage plans will offer supplemental benefits that provide additional assistance to people with chronic illness, such as non-emergency transportation, virtual medical visits, caregiver support, nutritional counseling, meal delivery and air conditioning, among others.
5. Work with a professional to understand your choices. To make sure you’re viewing a wide range of plans available on the market, work with an expert in Medicare products that represents more than just one insurance company. It doesn’t cost anything extra. A licensed agent can help you understand and make sense of all your options and select coverage that best matches your needs, budget and lifestyle.
Free local consultations with trained volunteers also are available (see the sidebar on Page 5).
Free Medicare open enrollment help
Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement continues through Dec. 7, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients. SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential help.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should bring a list of current medications.
l Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
l Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 to or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
l Walk-in clinics are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the SE WA Aging & Long Term Care office at 744 Fifth St., Suite E, in Clarkston., (509) 758-2355.
l Walk-in clinics are held on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 4 at Pullman Senior Citizens Association, 235 SE Paradise St., (509) 338-3307.
l SHIBA help is available at the Colfax Library: Call (877) 733-3375 for more details.