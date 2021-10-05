Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) volunteers will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients.
SHIBA offers free, unbiased, confidential help.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. Because of the pandemic, individual counseling will be available online or by phone. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
In Washington, advising is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, starting today. Washington residents in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties should call (509) 625-4801 to set up appointments. Information also is available at (800) 562-6900 or at www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba.
Idaho residents can find an online help form at bit.ly/3zCxeuj. More information is available by calling (800) 247-4422 and at doi.idaho.gov/shiba.
An online open enrollment presentation at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 is planned, and will cover:
- What SHIBA is and what it does.
- What you can do during Medicare open enrollment.
- Choosing and changing plans.
- What about Medigaps?
- Get help paying for Medicare.
More information about the webinar is available at bit.ly/3kzhJPb.