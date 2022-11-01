On Election Day next Tuesday, when people head to the polls to vote, they will cast their ballot and return home, perhaps paying more attention to what’s on the ballot than the people who keep the democratic process turning.

Most of those people running the elections at the polls are senior citizens. According to the Pew Research Center, in the 2018 general election, 58% of poll workers were ages 61 and older and 27% were older than 70.

