PULLMAN — Ebikes might be taking the bicycle industry by storm, but some potential riders still shy away from the two-wheel jobbies.
Maybe they have balance issues that keep them out of the saddle. Maybe it’s the narrow little saddles themselves that convince people biking isn’t for them.
Whatever the reason, there are some who believe their riding days are behind them, or who never got started in the first place — but if Brice Erickson has his way, there’s a tricycle in the future for every one of them.
Erickson, the owner of B&L Bicycles in Pullman, recently began stocking recumbent bikes made by TerraTrikes, a 23-year-old firm based in Michigan. The bikes feature adjustable frame seats and a stable, three-wheel base. They can also be ordered with Bosch “pedal-assist” motors to help negotiate those intimidating Palouse hills.
“They eliminate a lot of barriers and open cycling up to people who thought they were done,” Erickson said.
The trikes look something like three-wheeled go-carts, with two wheels up front and one behind. The rider pedals and steers while sitting down.
One of the drawbacks of two-wheeled recumbent bikes, Erickson said, is that riders can’t put their full body weight on the pedals while climbing. The center of gravity is different as well, so balance can be an issue.
The TerraTrikes eliminate the balance concerns, he said, and the Bosch pedal-assist motor “solves the problem” presented by hills and wind.
“These aren’t your grandmother’s tricycle,” Erickson said. “They’re very enabling. I’ve sold them to people with vertigo, with knee issues. One woman bought one for her 19-year-old son, who has Down syndrome. He’s never going to drive a car, but the first day (on the trike), he was on it for seven hours. And mom doesn’t worry about him crashing.”
The trikes come in several models. Some are designed primarily for paved surfaces, but there’s also an all-terrain version that can go off-road.
“You won’t be riding it down a tight single-track, but it can certainly handle dirt roads,” Erickson said. “I tried one out on a 22-mile loop I do on unimproved roads. I was surprised by how well it did. The farmers may look at you a little weird, but it’s nice to sit at the top of a hill enjoying the view and sipping your coffee.”
The view comes at a price, though. The cheapest base model TerraTrike runs around $1,000, Erickson said. That’s without the pedal-assist motor; adding a motor bumps the minimum price up to about $4,500.
“You can find cheaper pedal-assist motors, but the Bosch motor is a huge advantage,” he said. “They were able to use a lot of automobile parts in it, for greater reliability. It’s very powerful, has good long-distance range and safety features. It’s expensive, but it works.”
On a level surface with a fully charged battery, the range on the pedal-assist drive is about 100 miles, he said. There are four different power settings, but the motor only works when the rider is pedaling.
“So you’re still earning it,” Erickson said.
The motorized TerraTrikes are considered a Class 1 ebike, meaning they’ll boost speed to a maximum of 20 mph — if a rider is pedaling hard enough. Sensors measure the amount of input riders provide and simply add to that. When the assist kicks in, it feels like you’re pedaling at a lower, easier gear, but you maintain your speed.
“In low gear, you can climb the steepest hills in town and it feels like you’re on level ground,” Erickson said.
The only drawback to the trikes could be their cool factor. Given their unique look, older riders may end up fending off their kids.
“You want to see a teenager get excited? Put them in one of these,” Erickson said. “It’s like a little pedal go-kart. They’re really sporty.”
Spence is a political reporter for the Lewiston Tribune in Lewiston. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.