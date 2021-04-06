More Information

The “How to Keep Your Assets Out of the Nursing Home” financial planning webinar has been posted to Money Coach Karen Richel’s UI Extension office website at www.uidaho.edu/extension/county/latah/family-finance.

Free consultation with Longmeier and Anderson also is available at www.trustedretirement.com/university-of-idaho-extension.

The information will remain on the site, and the password and presentation notes will be shared with people who check it out.

Richel also is available at (208) 883-2241.