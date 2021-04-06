Figuring out the costs of long-term or nursing home care for one’s golden years can be a jaw-dropping revelation.
Estimates in 2020 for annual in-home care services in Idaho are $54,000; in Washington that number is $72,000.
Fast forward to 2035, and in-home care services are expected to jump to $84,000 a year in Idaho and $113,000 annually in Washington. And that’s just the beginning.
“It’s kind of terrifying,” said Karen Richel, a certified money coach for the University of Idaho Extension office in Latah County.
Richel recently hosted a webinar titled “How to Keep Your Assets Out of the Nursing Home.” The well-attended online session was instructed by Bruce Longmeier, president and founder of Northwest Planning in Spokane and Ross Anderson of Principal Peak Elder Law PLLC.
In-home care services are only the start of what seniors might expect as they search for assistance and long-term care. In 2020 in Idaho, the estimated cost for adult day care was $28,000 a year. That’s likely to increase to $43,000 in 2035.
In Idaho, an assisted living facility in 2020 averaged $44,000 a year, and a semiprivate room at a nursing home ran $104,000. A private room in a nursing home costs about $109,000 a year.
It is estimated in 2035 a single bed in an assisted living facility in Idaho will cost $69,000, a semiprivate room in a nursing home will run $162,000 and a private room $171,000.
In Washington, adult day care is expected to increase from $26,000 in 2020 to $41,000 in 2035. Assisted living is predicted to go up from $69,000 in 2020 to $108,000 in 2035. Nursing home costs for a semiprivate room shoot up from $115,000 in 2020 to $179,000 in 2035, and for a private room, the jump is $131,000 to $205,000.
Longmeier “said not to let this scare us,” Richel said. “But it’s important to plan to guard your nest egg.”
People have options other than just long-term care insurance that can help cover their needs when they need long-term care.
The webinar spells out these options in detail and gives people contact information if they have questions.
Anderson provided information about legal remedies and planning methods to help families protect their estates and help them with their costs. These include long-term care costs, asset preservation and Medicaid assistance.
“Long-term care is not the same as it used to be, so there are so many other vehicles to help folks get to what their long-term plans need to be,” Richel said. “I think the most important thing that we need to remember is to plan, to have a plan and talk with your financial professional about what your options are and what you need to do.
“This all sounds very scary, and it’s overwhelming, but there are options that will work for any financial plan. The goal is to protect what you want protected.”
“It is such an unknown thing, and in our area we don’t really have anybody,” to advise on these topics, she said. “There are some folks that sell long-term care insurance, but long-term care insurance has changed a tremendous amount from what it used to be.”
