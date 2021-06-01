Do you remember when I wrote earlier this year about needing to find a home for my five-pound poodle, Bella, when I moved into Ever-green Estates in Clarkston? My daughter, Beth, took her in (even though she already owns two large dogs and a cat). Well the latest development is she took me in too.
When I realized that I would always be in quarantine at Evergreen because of health issues that prevent me from getting a COVID-19 shot, Beth volunteered to take me home with her. It wasn’t an easy change for her, as she gave me the main-floor bedroom and moved to the downstairs bedroom in her split-level home. We share the third bedroom as an office/sewing room.
Sorry, if you were thinking there might be room for you. All rooms are taken, and we are not entirely settled — but we’re getting close.
At first, I thought the stairs would be too much for me, but I do a two-step and manage to get downstairs. I return the same way. My room is on the main level, so I only do the stairs when I want to see something that she is doing on the lower level.
It wasn’t easy leaving Evergreen, after living there for a little more than a year. I have many friends there among the residents and staff. The first few months were perfect, and had those conditions continued, I would never have moved. Eating in the dining room and getting acquainted was a special time. Having a Sunday afternoon worship service, with people coming in to lead and play the piano were events that we all looked forward to participating in.
Exercise class, led by Lisa Abbott, was a needed activity. In quarantine, we didn’t get to participate. In my apartment, I tried to move about and found I could only jog around the coffee table so many times without getting bored by the whole thing.
It has been a joy to live in a home again. Beth is a great cook, and I do love what she prepares.
I attempted to make an apple pie. It had been a while since I made one. I used the cookbook recipe, but mistakenly only made a one-crust recipe for a two-crust pie. Oops! Beth had some granola in a jar, and I topped the pie with some of that. It was unusual, but it tasted pretty good!
Just before Mother’s Day, my daughter, June and her husband, Doug, took Beth and me to our favorite steak restaurant. My youngest daughter, Rena, and her husband, Tim, came from College Place, Wash., and we went out for coffee and cinnamon rolls the next morning! Those things happened on Thursday and Saturday. On the actual holiday, Beth’s two daughters served us a breakfast bake of eggs and ham, topped with hollandaise sauce. Just a lovely meal and enjoyed by all, including two great-granddaughters and one of their friends.
On the day I wrote this column, Beth had surgery on her left hand to fix her stenosing tenosynovitis — a condition commonly called trigger finger. She had been receiving cortisone shots, but they were no longer recommended. I thought she would be needing lots of help after the operation, but I was wrong. She even ate fried chicken and chips upon arriving home, although something milder was advised. I’m sure she will need my help at times, but nothing slows her down. I do some vacuuming and keep her in my prayers — guess that is all that is needed!
Being in someone else’s home is different, but I am loving it here and appreciate my daughter’s kindness in sharing it with me. Meanwhile, I avoid large gatherings and still wear a mask when I do go out.
Bosserman, 92, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.