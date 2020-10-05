If you are nearing 65 or have family members who you are trying to help with their retirement plans, this may be the workshop for you.
An Idaho Department of Insurance SHIBA representative will explain Medicare and all its parts, answer questions and demystify this health care program in a two-hour virtual workshop from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27, according to a news release from the University of Idaho Extension office.
Details and reservations are available by emailing Karen Richel at krichel@uidaho.edu or calling her at (208) 883-2241 by Oct. 26. A password to take part in the Zoom meeting (at https://uidaho.zoom.us/j/2088832241) will be provided upon reservation.
People with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information or reasonable accommodations must contact Richel one week before the event.