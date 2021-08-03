It began with a flower.
In her final year of junior high in Clarkston, Charlene (Ewing) Spooner plucked a rose and pinned it to a cute boy’s hair.
“We’ve been kind of making eyes at each other,” Charlene remembered. “And he left it in all day long.”
Richard “Dick” Spooner, who was in seventh grade and a newcomer from Alberta, Canada, said he got teased a little but didn’t mind at all because Charlene was a beautiful “sweater girl.”
“We wore tight sweaters,” Charlene explained, laughing at a slightly flustered Richard.
“She was outstanding, in my view,” Richard said.
They’ve been together ever since. They will celebrate their 70th anniversary Thursday.
He would ride his bike to see her. They went on small dates to the movie theater and bigger ones like formal school dances, where Charlene said she “felt like a queen.”
They married in 1951 and had three children by 1959. Charlene and Richard said they grew up in loving households and wanted to emulate that for their own children.
“They were pretty lovey dovey,” said Linda Bailey, their eldest child, who retired as director of development of Washington State University’s College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences. If her parents ever fought, Bailey said, she never saw it.
Charlene was a stay-at-home mom, and Richard spent his days working with his father, then later at his own business, Early Bird Supply Inc. On weekends, they would all spend time together during family dinners and picnics. They did a lot of camping, an activity Bailey said she now does with her own family.
Richard and Charlene have 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; and one great-great-grandchild.
• • • • •
In addition to their family ties, the couple discovered a second passion in 1962. They were visiting Charlene’s sister in California, when they were invited to a square dance.
Charlene’s sister pulled Richard onto the floor and made him dance. He adapted to the steps quickly, which was surprising for a first-timer, Charlene said.
“I learned to dance with my mom,” Richard said. “I stepped on her feet, and she taught me the waltz.”
Charlene sat out that first event, but she didn’t stay on the sidelines long. When they arrived back in Clarkston, they put on some old records and practiced steps they’d picked up from other dancers. Charlene found her own rhythm in the dance, and within a year, Richard took it a step further and began tak-ing lessons to become a caller.
In addition to calling out steps and formations during a song, square dance callers must create a program and match it to music before the dance.
Richard’s family was musical: His mother danced and played piano; his sister could pick up any string instrument and play by ear. So his informal music training melded well with square dancing.
Soon, he was regularly leading dances with an average of 40-50 participants. He began receiving calling contracts, so he and Charlene traveled the country to events.
A caller’s wife sacrifices a lot, Charlene said. Richard couldn’t dance while calling, so she lost her favorite partner. But she said enjoyed his calling more than anyone else’s.
They had a 28-year contract at a lodge in Oregon, so they would frequently go there for events. They joined and built communities revolving around a shared love of square dancing.
“We danced Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday — just had a good time,” Richard said.
In 1988, Richard designed and built a dance hall, Twin City Square and Round Dance, near the home he built in Clarkston. The couple would host dances, occasionally invite guest callers, and dance and dance and dance.
“I just love to get them dancers out on the floor and get them going,” Richard said. “I could just feel the energy.“
• • • • •
Their dancing faltered in 2005 after a visit to their youngest daughter, Alisa, in Canada. Richard got a horrible headache, so he went to rest while Charlene and Alisa went shopping.
“We left him alone, which was stupid,” Charlene said.
When they arrived back in Clarkston a few days later, Richard went to practice calls at the dance hall, and he returned home visibly upset.
“He came in, he had tears in his eyes, and he said, ‘I don’t know what’s happened … there’s something wrong,’ ” Charlene said.
She took him to the hospital, where he got an MRI. They learned the episode in Canada was a ministroke, also called a transient ischemic attack.
The injury caused Richard to “lose his music,” he said. “Putting the calls together with the music, it wasn’t fitting.
“That was just his life, and he loved it,” Charlene said. “It was just heartbreaking because he couldn’t do it.”
He spent the next three years practicing his calls to batches of records on the turntable. Through hard work, he was able to call dances again. But he didn’t regain all his ability, and after leading a few more events, he decided to retire.
The silver lining was Charlene got her partner back, and they still continue to dance and enjoy time with their longtime community.
In 2017, the Washington State Square and Folk Dance Federation awarded the Spooners the Almon F. Parker Inspirational Award. It honors people who have “done an outstanding job of teaching and promoting” square dancing, according to the federation’s website.
• • • • •
Square dancing took a backseat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they couldn’t hold events, they spent their time doing puzzles and talking to family over video calls.
Richard and Charlene enjoyed the time together much as they have for the majority of their lives — and they’re finally back to square dancing. They reopened their hall July 17 and danced all night long.
“She’s supported me through all these square dance years — and, also, she can cook like you can’t believe,” Richard laughed. “I’ve loved her, and I’ve loved her every minute since I’ve seen her.”
Charlene, who struggles with some hearing loss, missed the comment, so he turned toward her so she could read his lips.
“I said, I’ve loved you ever since I met you,” he repeated, drawing a laugh from his bride of seven decades.
“We’ve had a wonderful life,” she said.