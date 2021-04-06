March 13, 2020, I hustled in to direct a play rehearsal at Grantham Elementary and was greeted by the secretary. “You’ll need to call your cast’s parents and let them know their kids will be coming home right after school. We’re shutting down the school at the last bell.”
I knew this was coming. I’d been watching statistics about COVID-19. We were only five days away from performance. I met with the cast in the music room and tried to explain what was happening to my distraught actors, while calling their parents.
That was the day I became a Flat Stanley. Maybe you’ve never heard of him. Jeff Brown cleverly created him in 1964. Stanley is a young boy whose bulletin board fell off the wall in the night and landed on him while he slept. It compressed him into a four-inch thick character who was able to travel the world and have many exciting adventures because of his thin body.
For years, teachers planned social study lessons around Flat Stanley. Each student created their own Flat Paper Person and wrote a letter of introduction for them. They mailed it to someone they knew, who took the Flat Person on an adventure at their location, wrote about it and mailed it to another person somewhere in the world. This chain continued until the student’s Flat Stanley had five adventures. Then it was mailed back to the student, who pinpointed its travel on a map and shared the adventures with the class. What a great way to travel and learn about the world.
My pre-virus, retirement life consisted of wonderful, real-life travel adventures. I loved visiting places where a citizen would give me a personal view of their country. I enjoyed the people and was fascinated with the cultures. The virus brought that to a halt.
My first week as Flat Sharon held one question: What am I going to do now? A “how to sew masks” instruction popped up online. I experimented and taught my granddaughter how to sew the first part. I did the pleating and finish work. I put the masks in Flat Brown Sacks and slid them under my front door to a scared world. Even a Flat Sharon could be useful. I made new Flat Friends as I took their orders on Facebook.
Canceled in-person events became Flat Screen events. Birthday parties, baby showers, writer’s conferences, conventions, state board meetings, church services, a tea party, small groups and meetings screened-up on my newly purchased four-inch thick computer. Zoom, Skype and Google became a way for my Flat Sharon self to travel, be involved and continue life activities in new and strange ways. Activities on the Flat Screen were enhanced by not having to travel long distances and certainly saved money.
However, there was a massive hole in my satisfaction with Flat Life. As Flat Sharon, I missed being able to read body language of my friends, having the one-on-one social experience of conversation and perhaps lunch, visiting after a meeting that was shut off, and most of all the 3D rounded body of the Flat Person on the screen.
After a year, I braved the new world and attended an in-person worship service. How strange it felt to be surrounded by so many bodies. How scary that those bodies weren’t all wearing masks. They greeted me with smiles and “welcome back.” It was a giant step, a leap from my Flatness back into three-dimensional life.
I traveled the Flat Computer World for a year, experienced myself as a virtual Flat Sharon who became comfortably integrated into my Flat Society. The missing piece in my Flat Virtual World was touching. Thank goodness for my granddaughter, who lives with me. She insists on hugs several times a day. I was excited to see a headline in the paper: Nursing home residents will soon be able to receive hugs.
My hesitant Flat Self has a strong desire walk up to real people and ask, “May I touch you?”
Would you think I was being too forward?
Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She looks forward to sharing her out-of-the-box, out-loud thoughts with you each month. She can be reached at sah32@cableone.net.