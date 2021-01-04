Joneses mark 78 years of marriage

Ron and Millie Jones, of Lewiston, will celebrate their 78th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday. Ronald married Mildred Michelbach on Jan. 10, 1943, at her parents’ home in Portland, Ore.
Ron served in the 4th Armored Division in Europe during World War II. He was employed by the Camas Prairie Railroad Company for 42 years, working in Headquarters, Grangeville and Lewiston, as auditor/freight agent, retiring in 1981. He served as mayor of Lewiston from 1970-74. Other civic involvement was with the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, and serving as a chairman of the United Way Canvas, a 65-plus-year member of the Elk Lodge and Masonic Lodges of Lewiston, and an elder of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, where he and Millie are members.
Millie worked as a secretary for the Lewiston School District for 20 years and retired in 1981. She’s an active member of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood and Tsceminicum Club of Lewiston and will be a 50-year member of Daughters of the Nile.
Ron and Millie have enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, golfing, and many trips as snowbirds south for the winter. They both enjoy playing cards and bridge. They’ve followed closely their four children and their numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, in school events and holidays throughout the years.
Even at the age of 99, Ron and Millie are somewhat active with friends, their church, social events and sharing special occasions with extended family.
Their children applaud their accomplishments and the enrichment of their lives.