Unlike obtaining a driver’s license, giving up your license to drive isn’t determined by a birthday. Physical declines as we age may reach a point that we need to stop driving. Regardless of age, some health conditions — dementia, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, stroke — and medications seriously compromise the ability to drive safely. At some point, the most responsible, competent and adult thing we can do for ourselves, loved ones and society is hand over our keys.
This questionnaire can be helpful in gauging driving prowess. Do you or a loved one:
1. Stop at green lights or where there is no stop sign?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
2. Become confused by traffic signs or signals?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
3. Run stop signs or red lights?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
4. Side-swipe cars or run over the curb when parking?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
5. Have fender-benders or more serious accidents?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
6. Get lost while driving and call someone for directions?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
7. Hear from friends or acquaintances who are concerned?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
8. Drive with children in the car when not allowed?
A. Never B. Sometimes C. Often
If you recognize any of these or other signs of increasing deterioration in your abilities, consider taking these measures before stopping driving entirely:
- Drive only in familiar places.
- Drive only within a certain range of home.
- Avoid driving at night and in bad weather.
- Avoid freeways and other high-speed congested roads.
- Limit distractions while driving: Turn off the radio, minimize conversation with others in the car, don’t use cell phones for calls or texting.
