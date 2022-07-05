It’s no wonder home ownership has been closely associated with the “American dream” through the years: Our homes are our havens. They can feel like an extension of ourselves — the sacred space where we raise families, gather with friends, work, play and rest. In that spirit, we asked readers to share what makes their homes special. Thanksto all who shared; here are your stories.
— Golden Times editor Julie Breslin
It was destined to become her domain
About 32 years ago, I found the house that was absolutely meant to be mine! I lived two blocks away and on my daily walk I would stare at this house and think how much I loved it.
Through the window I could see inside a little, and I loved the outside, but more importantly, somehow, I KNEW, heart and soul, that this house was meant to be mine. So one day I walked up and knocked on the door. I simply told the owner that if she ever wanted to sell her home, I would want to buy it.
The surprised resident said that she was happy I liked it, and I gave her my contact information. So, lo and behold, about a year later she called me and we negotiated a price (I paid more than I should have, but I didn’t care).
My family moved in in 1992, and I have been here ever since. This house saw a difficult divorce, a beautiful remarriage, two new stepdaughters, multiple, multiple, multiple pets, and enormous joy and happiness. Now all four of our children and seven grandchildren would be incredibly distraught if we ever sold. It is truly our home that was meant to be.
— Cindy Bechinski, 69, Moscow
Can walk to all of their favorite haunts
My wife, Barbara, and I have enjoyed living for 30 years during retirement at 701 Ninth Ave. in Lewiston. We love our 100-year-old home and its location a block from Lewis-Clark State College and a block from our Congregational-Presbyterian Church.
Barbara served on many church committees, and just walks over. I go to our church three mornings a week for the fit-and-fall exercise class. We have had a new bathroom and new kitchen built since we have lived here, and Barbara enjoys her kitchen. She also enjoys our house because before us her Granddad Evans lived in it.
We laugh when we tell people that we haven’t gone very far in our 80-plus years of life, because were both born at St. Joseph’s Hospital a few blocks away. Also, we both graduated from Lewiston High School a few blocks up Ninth Avenue. We have our plots prepared at Normal Hill Cemetery, a few blocks away, where we plan to be buried by our parents.
Here are a few little family historical tidbits of information. Barbara attended the Normal Elementary School from grades four through eight, and I practiced baseball on Harris Field in the summers of 1948, 1949 and 1950, when I played for Lewiston’s American Legion team, which won the state championship each year I played. We played our games at Bengal Field, but practiced at the LCSC because our coach, Ced Kinzer, also coached at the college.
For 25 years Barbara and I have been scholarship boosters for the LCSC Lady Warrior basketball team. Each year, we have supported a different girl, and our first girl was Amanda Campbell, an All-American from Portland. Last month we sat with her when she was inducted into the LCSC Athletic Hall of Fame. We have enjoyed girls basketball since I coached the girls team at Anatone High School in 1969, and when our daughter Jolyn was a good player for Highland High School in Craigmont in the 1973-76 years. Barbara says that watching the LCSC lady Warriors is our winter entertainment.
I have been a baseball player and fan since 1944, and played for Lewiston High School, American Legion, and the Idaho Vandals. When the NAIA World Series is played at Harris Field each year in late May, my former teammates Ray Copeland, Roger Olson and Ed McComas and their wives come from Spokane, Seattle and San Francisco, and we all have a fun time for a week.
We enjoy living by the college where our son Doug graduated and now lives a few blocks away. Our other two children, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren all graduated from the University of Idaho. For “dedication and commitment to Lewis-Clark State College,” I received the Aletha Pabst Award from LCSC in 2013.
Yes, we do enjoy our home and the Normal Hill area where we live.
— Dick Riggs, Lewiston
A new perch for a new season of life
After I was widowed nine years ago at age 55, it was a comfort for awhile to stay in our home on the southeast edge of Moscow. Yet I knew I couldn’t sustain that — the house and yard were too big, too distant from downtown and too full of my past with my husband.
So I started praying for a next home that I might enjoy and make the most of. Five years ago, my prayers were answered when I attended a real estate open house, subsequently bought my 1889 home in the Fort Russell Historic District, and began having it remodeled.
There’s not really space to detail all the ways my home and yard are exactly suited to me, but briefly: I enjoy hosting people, and the open, high-ceiling downstairs is convertible to accommodate three dining tables or 40 seated in a circle; my downstairs bedroom and bath give me one-level living as I age; upstairs bedrooms welcome family, friends and other visitors; I easily can walk the short distance to downtown Moscow and other central locations; I readily can manage the lawn and garden of my minuscule lot; a permeable driveway and patio, drip irrigation, small appliances and zoned heating and cooling help me save on water, energy and costs.
Unexpected delights of my home have been the child-charming second-floor crawl spaces extending from room to room (I provide strap-on headlamps), and the weird old treasures found in the walls during remodeling.
The exterior includes these highlights:
- First, adding the 1889 Queen Anne cottage-style front porch back onto my home has provided a perch from which I enjoy the morning sun and greet my neighbors.
- Second, the irony of the rooftop widow’s walk is not lost on me — and was one of those serendipitous “coincidences” that helped confirm my decision to buy this house. Who ELSE should have it?
- Third, my project was a rewarding and admired challenge for the many craftspeople who remodeled it … even as they answered questions over two summers from curious passersby.
- And fourth, my home has continued to be a bright corner to the neighbors who live near and walk past. It was honored in 2019 with an Orchid Award from the Moscow Historic Preservation Commission, which also inspired me to become a member of that commission.
Friends who also received an Orchid Award a few years earlier for work on their home reminded me that, in our renovations, we are loving our neighbors by preserving and restoring the history of where we all live. I am grateful that I have been able to add beauty for my neighbors in this way while regarding the past of the hometown I love.
A French hymn based on the Hebrew psalm, Psalm 68, speaks of God as a defender of widows, adding that “He in the goodness of His grace gives lonely ones a dwelling place; He grants them consolation.” I am thankful that this is proving true for me in this home.
— Cynthia King, 64, Moscow
The historic home of our dreams
In 2002, we decided to move to Lewiston from Potlatch to cut down on my daily two-hour commute. We had spent a year looking for homes in Moscow with no success, so we expanded our search to the Valley.
As luck would have it, on the day of the open house for our Potlatch home, the Tribune had a “Parade of Homes” insert in the paper. As we were looking at the offerings, one home stood out. An old Victorian on Normal Hill. There was no price, no Multiple Listing Services number, and no address. But I knew that house and exactly where it was. We drove to Lewiston so my husband could take a look at it from outside. We agreed to contact our real estate agent to arrange a tour.
The next day I visited the house on my lunch hour and fell in love! I called my husband and told him he had to leave work early so he could come and have a look, too. He agreed, but made me promise that if we decided we both liked it, we would sleep on it overnight before we made an offer.
We toured the house together that afternoon and as we walked back to our car, my husband stopped, looked at our agent and said, “We better head to your office to write up an offer.” That was on a Monday and our offer was accepted on Wednesday.
The house never did get an MLS number or a for sale sign. The owners had decided to list it on Thursday, we looked at it on Monday and it was ours on Wednesday. We were the first and only people to look at the home.
In the meantime, my husband and I became foster parents to his two stepdaughters, and the timing worked out so we all moved in to our new home the same week. It was truly the start of our blended family that now includes nine grandchildren.
We still live in our beautiful 1899 Victorian today. It was built by Christian Osmers (the Owl Drug founder) for $1,200, which he financed at 10% interest. He later sold it to R.N. Wright who was the first superintendent of the Lewiston School District. We’ve replaced the roof, painted the exterior twice, renovated the primary bathroom and kitchen and moved the laundry room to the main floor.
We plan to stay in this old house until we pass. It’s a part of our family and a part of Lewiston history.
We consider ourselves so fortunate to be caretakers of this lovely, historic home.
— Charlette Kremer, 67, Lewiston
A house of memories and stories
The day that I met my late husband, Bill Hall, I told him I was hunting for a house on Normal Hill, preferably on Prospect Avenue.
“That’s funny,” he said, “I’m looking for a house on Prospect, too.”
That was the beginning of our long and happy life together. For the two years we were dating, we looked at every house that came up for sale on Prospect Avenue. The house we finally bought 38 years ago at 1012 Prospect has brought joy not only to us but to our family and friends. It has been the site of family reunions, weddings (including my Zoom wedding during the pandemic to my new husband, Bill “Doc” Grant), birthday dinners, club meetings, sculpture classes and many, many parties.
Over the years, our house on Prospect Avenue has changed considerably. The original basement garage has become a fourth bedroom, a utility room/bathroom, a storage room and a wine cellar. In 1997, an addition, designed by my daughter Shannon and her husband, Tim, both architects, has given us a lovely dining room, covered deck, and, beneath those, my spacious sculpture studio.
In 2021, Shannon designed a second addition to accommodate my new husband Doc’s many books and belongings. It includes a beautiful library, another bathroom, and a walk-in closet upstairs, and downstairs a storage room and Doc’s office. The house, which was originally a rectangle became, with Shannon’s help, first an L shape and then a U shape.
The original house, which turned 100 this year, is the source of many interesting stories. One of my favorites came from my friend Eleanor, who has since died. She told me that when she was a child walking to school at the Normal School, she watched the brick layers lay the brick for our house. Several often-hilarious stories came from our next-door neighbor Harry, also now deceased. I’ll share just one:
One tenant of our house was a man named Mose Tyler. Harry said Mose was given to drink and to arguing loudly with his wife, Rosie. One day Harry heard loud cursing and cries for help coming from Mose’s bedroom. He went next door to investigate and found Mose tied spreadeagled to his four-poster bed. Rosie had apparently come home to find him passed out and had tied him up, removed all the money from his wallet and taken a taxi home to her mother. I think it was Wallace she moved to, but I heard the story a long time ago; anyway, someplace a considerable distance from Lewiston.
So, our house is not only the repository of many happy memories and a few sad ones, it will probably be the source of stories long after we are gone.
— Sharon Taylor, Lewiston
Carted classic cottage across the river
We found our house on Fourth Street and 10th Avenue in Lewiston. Lewis-Clark State College was expanding, and this 1920s-era house was on the list to be demolished. We had a vacant lot in west Clarkston, and we thought the house would be a welcome addition.
Ken Bausch, a house mover in Lewiston, agreed to move it if we would help.
After jacking it up on the truck bed, Ken moved it south to 10th Avenue, then he moved the huge wheels 90 degrees. We were all set for the caravan to Clarkston. At 9:30 a.m., we set off. We crossed the river on the east-bound lane of the Southway Bridge. Ken Bausch walked in front, and I rode on top of the roof to lift wires over the top, and I used a small chain saw to cut away tree branches as we encountered them.
Later in the morning, we got to our lot. Ken poured the cement footings and the basement walls for our house. After the cement was set up, he lowered the house and set it on the basement walls.
This started a two-year renovation program, with my wife and I rebuilding the house to 2001 standards.
First, we had to put on a new roof to keep the deteriorated asphalt shingles from blowing over onto our neighbor’s property. Then we put in sprinklers to keep the dust down. Inside the house, we removed most of the lath and plaster, and all of the knob-and-tube wiring. We rewired, replumbed, furred out walls and insulated them, added insulation to the ceiling and replaced the old windows with double-panes.
We hired great contractors to help with the renovation. Some of them were: Mr. Schmidt to help with concrete; Mr. Hickenbottom for texturing the walls and ceilings; Mr. Moser, who did some wrought-iron work; Stan Hill who did carpet laying. The county inspectors were very reasonable and agreeable.
Twenty years later, we had to repaint the outside of the house, but we love it and it suits us.
— Ken McLaughlin, Clarkston