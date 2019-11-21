Kristine Leier is trained to handle precious and priceless artifacts as the museum curator at the Nez Perce National Historical Park at Spalding. Saturday, she’ll share some of her tips with everyday people looking to preserve their family heirlooms, textiles, photos and books.
After the presentation, people will be able to view items from the museum’s collection that aren’t usually on display. Inland 360 reached out to Leier for a preview.
Q: What are your three top tips or tricks for caring for family heirlooms?
A: In caring for family heirlooms, the biggest thing you can do is monitor and keep items in a stable environment. It might seem like a no-brainer but maintaining your temperature, humidity, air quality and lighting to certain standard will go a long way in helping preserve your items.
Keep a close eye on pests, and try to isolate objects from areas where they might be found. A pest infestation can weaken, disfigure and cause long-term, irreparable damage to objects.
Also, a good practice (is to) make sure objects are kept at least 4 to 6 inches off the ground.
I like to tell people, “Work with what you’ve got and what you know you can easily make changes to.” It’s always the small and subtle changes that go a long way.
Q: What kinds of items will be on display during the event?
A: We’ll be showing items focused on beadwork, hidework, weaving and also archival material.
Most of the time when objects are brought up for display or for viewing, they’re behind display cases. This (will be a) rare opportunity for the public to see these objects up close and personal.
— Annabelle Ady, for Inland 360
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Caring For Your Collections.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday.
WHERE: Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center at Spalding, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai.
COST: Free.