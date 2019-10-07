Hill dwellers were green before it was a thing

Recreational activities were fairly simple on “the Hill.” A favorite outing for locals of Headquarters and the surrounds was to go up to the dump and wait for bears to come down and eat whatever they could find in the garbage.
Note, I said dump, not landfill. Locals know what I mean. We were into recycling, concern with wildlife habitat and other issues long before it became so popular. Garbage was recycled via a variety of animals that frequented our local dump. When the piles got too big, they were burned. I don’t think it contributed to global warming because, with the exception of mid-summer, it was never overly warm on the Hill.
One night, I went up to the dump to watch bears with Roy Seeley. After a while, my mom was concerned so she asked my dad to look for me. He left the house and didn’t come back. Later, the Paytons came to the house and mom asked Ray to go and find Dad and me. He left and didn’t return, either. By now, they were getting worried, so the moms loaded the rest of the crew into the car and drove up to the dump. They found all of us sitting on blocks of wood watching as some bears dug through the garbage. There wasn’t much smiling going on with our moms after that.
That was a typical evening for residents on the Hill, just enjoying the fresh air and getting close to nature.
