“Maymie, could you maybe make some dark bread next time?” Papa asked.
She became indignant as she answered, “Why Clint — you know poor people eat dark bread.”
I new that nobody in that county was poorer than us. Mama was proud. So am I. I always heard, “The Lord helps them what helps themselves.”
I like the Bible stories where God would try every which way to have the evil people repent. As a last resort, he took away the rain, and when the people were starving, they would soften.
My papa could make anything grow, but not without water. When our main well went dry, Papa found a little water in a well at the other end of the pasture. It had been dug to water the cows and horses, but the animals had been eaten or sold to pay taxes during the long years of the Depression.
It was a very sad day when Papa had to sell his beautiful horses to pay the taxes on our farm. Horses need a ton of food, and without rain, no grain could be grown. We knew the horses would be hamburger meat, but what could we do? The $50 kept us in our home. Hard choices had to be made: Family first.
So there was the old well with a little water. We carried it in pails in the littler Red Rider wagon across the fields the long way home.
The much-needed water was used sparingly. On Saturday, Mama heated some water on the old cook stove, poured it into the narrow copper tub. I was the smallest, so I got to bathe first, followed by the three big sisters, then mama and papa. It was practically mud by then.
After we all finished bathing, the filthy water was used on the few vegetables in the garden.
Mama had one geranium by the porch that would get a little drink. Mama loved flowers. But they needed water, and the family came first.
— Helen Jonutz, 93, Lewiston