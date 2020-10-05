Open enrollment for health insurance and Medicare supplement runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 this year, and Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) classes and one-on-one counseling sessions will be available to help current and future Medicare recipients. SHIBA offers free, un-biased, confidential aid.
Supplement policies need an annual review as they change in cost and coverage every year. To receive the best assistance, participants should be ready to provide a list of current medications.
l Washington residents can call (800) 562-6900 or visit www.insurance.wa.gov/shiba for more information.
l Idaho residents can call (800) 247-4422 to or visit doi.idaho.gov/shiba for more information.
l An open enrollment overview can be found at https://www.medicare.gov/blog/medicare-enrollment-period-2020.